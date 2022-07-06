ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SPD arrests murder suspect after body discovered in ‘suspicious death’ at Rochester Heights Park

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives have arrested 31-year-old Rose Sedin for the alleged murder of an adult male victim found in Rochester Heights Park on July 1, in what authorities called a suspicious death. According to an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), the victim...

www.fox28spokane.com

