Grover Beach and the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) cemented the next step in the process to set up the area's first year-round homeless shelter. At its June 27 meeting, the City Council approved a 55-year ground lease for the future space located on 0.44 acres of unused property at 955 South 4th St. The lease provisions describe the facility as non-congregate temporary housing, with the exact number of housing units to be determined at a later date. The coalition's annual rent is set at $1 a year.

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO