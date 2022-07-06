ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles on Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro

By Emily Mikkelsen
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtiYs_0gVrqdwA00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after be ing hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night.

According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.

Person seriously injured after shooting in Greensboro, police say

The truck left the scene of the incident. A few moments later, a Volkswagen Beetle hit Coston as well.

Creek Ridge Road was closed near Lynhaven for hours as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the truck that left the scene is asked to call Greensboro Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Pick-up truck crashes into fence around Graham Confederate monument

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for information after a driver crashed into the fence around Graham’s downtown Confederate monument. Police say a white pick-up truck with ladder racks hit the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck then drove away. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the scene.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Department of Transportation (NCODT). NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man dies after being struck by car, truck in NC, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night. According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Homes and cars graffitied in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Kernersville woke up to some surprising damage, graffiti sprayed all over cars and buildings in one apartment complex. It happened at the Lindsey Manor Apartment Homes. Mike Mitchell woke up to spray paint all over the back of his wife’s car. As he walked around the neighborhood, he noticed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Greensboro, NC
Cars
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Accident#Volkswagen Beetle#Nexstar Media Inc
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools requests investigation after driving-school SUV travels through floodwaters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district are requesting an investigation into what happened Tuesday evening when a driving-school vehicle drove through floodwaters on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem. It was caught on camera by WXII 12 News viewer Anthony Warren. The driving-school vehicle was among a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX8 News

3 people seriously injured in crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro, according to police. On Monday, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Garrett Street. Police say three people were taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries. While officers […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Man hit and killed on busy Danville street

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man was struck and killed along Piney Forest Road Sunday, July 3, 2022. Danville Police said it happened at 10:20 p.m. in the 1200 block in front of Walmart. Police said 67-year-old Raymond Saunders stepped into traffic and was hit by a Chevy...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Man with loaded gun ran through Lowe’s in Greensboro ‘for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrest warrants shed new light on a frightening scene that unfolded at a Greensboro Lowe’s on Wednesday. At 3:30 p.m., Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowe’s on East Cone Boulevard. According to the warrant, the armed person, later identified as 23-year-old Rayvon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy