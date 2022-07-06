ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body recovered after pickup truck went into pond near Fruitport

By Madalyn Buursma
 2 days ago

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died after a pickup truck went into a pond near Fruitport Tuesday evening, firefighters say.

It happened before 7 p.m. in a pond in the 1800 block of East Stenberg Road near Harvey Street in Fruitport Township, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union said . It said the pickup truck went into the pond and the driver was trapped inside.

Firefighters say a dive team recovered the driver’s body from the water. They say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s name has not been released.

The Fruitport Fire Department, Muskegon fire dive team and Norton Shores dive team were on scene.

