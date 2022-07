NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in separate homicides Friday morning (July 8), according to the New Orleans Police Department. In the first incident, police say a man was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Bienville Street around 3 a.m. Police did not elaborate, nor did they name a possible suspect or motive.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO