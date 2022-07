A 57-year-old Phillipsburg man, who was allegedly selling heroin and other narcotics in Downtown Easton, was arrested Thursday morning in his hometown, city police report. Steven L. Lacewell, of the 500 block of South Main Street, is charged in Northampton County with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of using a cellphone to commit a crime, which is a third-degree felony, court papers say.

