Chester County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemson, or near Central, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Clemson, Central, Northlake, Pendleton, Norris, Sandy Springs and Liberty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 436 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Spartanburg, or near Wellford, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Boiling Springs SC, Duncan, Lyman, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Campobello and Lake Bowen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Morganton, or 6 miles northeast of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cooksville, Pleasant Grove, Casar, Vale, South Mountains State Park and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today For Severe Weather Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another First Alert Weather Day today for the potential of severe weather later this afternoon and this evening. Today will be another very hot and humid day, which in turn will help to fuel a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Expect scattered storms through tonight, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, to near 90 in the mountains.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County officials announce new Emergency Alert System

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Emergency Management Division and the Anderson County Sheriff’s office announced a new emergency alert system called Everbridge. The new system will send out mass notifications to Anderson County residents during critical events who have signed up for it. The notification...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Major pileup on South Carolina interstate shuts down highway for hours

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — At least 17 people were taken to the hospital Monday after a series of wrecks on Interstate 85 in Anderson County resulted in a massive pileup. Nearly 20 vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened about 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 31 and led to the highway being shut down for several hours, according to EMS officials. The interstate has since reopened.
cn2.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a death after a person was found unresponsive on the porch of home on Celsey Street in Chester Tuesday night. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they were called to the home around 10 pm on Tuesday, July...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal collision on US HWY 178 in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane. The accident happened around 10:00 am. A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road. The driver […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Don’t fall for this $10 t-shirt discount text scam, police warn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across the western Carolinas are warning people not to fall for a scam making the rounds through text messages. Spartanburg Police Department posted a warning over the weekend, saying residents have received texts claiming to be from the agency offering a...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

How you can avoid leeches when spending time on the lake

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer is a popular season to enjoy lake activities in The Upstate. We read your comments on social media about leech encounters, specifically on Goat Island at Lake Greenwood. However, this can happen at almost any lake. Greenwood County Lake Manager Julie Davis says, while...
GREENWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

