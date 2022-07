Effective: 2022-07-08 00:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CUMBERLAND, SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT, NORTHERN SAMPSON AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, with light to moderate rain ongoing. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, however there may be lingering water on roadways, as well as full ditches and rises on area creeks and streams. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near creeks and streams.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO