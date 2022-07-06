ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York City Mayor Eric Adams's aide robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: report

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs New York City Mayor Eric Adams grapples with a surge in crime, one of his top aides was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to reports. The aide was walking near the former Brooklyn Navy Yard when he was accosted by two suspects around 10:30 a.m., according...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

New York City overall crime increases 31% while incarceration conservation rate stoops to 18%

Overall crime in New York City has risen 31% since June of last year, with more than 11,000 total incidents this year compared to 8,448 in June 2021. While citywide shootings and murders have decreased 24% and 32% year-over-year, respectively, six of seven major crime incident categories have reached a 21-year high, New York Police Department (NYPD) executives announced Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over 'self-defense'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on "The Five." JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you're right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn't deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don't have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he's over here saying, "You know what, I'm not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor." Baloney. You were hired because you're a cop who's anti-crime. They're taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Self-defense is the cornerstone of all liberty

Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Here's a story that tells you a lot. Last Friday, a 35-year-old convicted felon called Austin Simon walked into a neighborhood convenience store in Harlem in New York City and pushed his way behind the counter. Austin's girlfriend had just had a dispute with the clerk in the store. The clerk was a 61-year-old Dominican immigrant called Jose Alba.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy