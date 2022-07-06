Maricopa County testing election equipment ahead of August primary

As final preparations for the 2022 August Primary and November General election take shape, the Maricopa County Elections Department is now offering the opportunity for temporary election workers to earn up to an additional $1,750 bonus. The incentive seeks to ensure the county has the staffing necessary to support Maricopa County voters.
PHOENIX — Early voting is underway in Arizona for the 2022 primary election and ballots were sent out to voters in Maricopa County on Wednesday. Arizona’s largest county started sending out mail ballots to registered voters who requested them or are on the Active Early Voting List ahead of Election Day on Aug. 2.
PHOENIX - Early voting has officially opened for the Arizona primary election on Aug. 2. While the deadline has passed for residents to register to vote, there's still time for people to get a mail-in ballot for both the primary and general elections. Ballots will be sent to voters who...
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a ballot measure that could extend a sales tax in Maricopa County. The measure would ask voters in the county to extend a sales tax to fund transportation projects. It's known as Prop 400. It added a half-cent sales tax to consumers in Arizona's most populous county. The tax would fund a $38 billion infrastructure plan backed by municipal leaders. Voters first approved the measure in 1985 and renewed it in 2004. It's set to expire at the end of 2025 if it's not renewed again.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortion rights advocates have come up short on getting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot in Arizona. The group behind the initiative, Arizona for Reproductive Freedom, was set to turn in signatures on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office in downtown Phoenix but then canceled the event.
Bill signed by Gov. Ducey to help address nursing shortage in Arizona. House Bill 2691 will allocate up to $15 million toward establishing the nurse education investment pilot program. Justice Department sues Arizona over citizenship proof law for voting. Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:35 PM MST. |. The feds...
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act...
PHOENIX — Ballots are being mailed all across the state as voters are set to decide who they want to make it to November's general election. Already candidates have argued over what Arizonans want, but we decided to go to diners and restaurants to talk with locals about what is most important to them.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 20,198 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths. Today’s weekly report included a blog post that notated many of the cases added today are a result of a lab partner moving to electronic reporting. The data confirms what the department...
A Gilbert group home that was the scene of a patient’s fatal beating by another patient in April 2021 is officially closed for business. Although Arizona Department of Health Services issued a notice of intent to rescind Tilda Manor’s license to operate back in July 2021, the doors were kept open while the company sought an appeal. After numerous postponements Tilda Manor finally dropped its appeal.
Today, the Maricopa Community Colleges celebrates the signing of House Bill 2017, sponsored by Representative Steve Kaiser (R-LD15), which provides the community colleges relief from the current expenditure limitation, a formula developed in 1980 and is no longer reflective of the types of programs that industries and students demand today.
PHOENIX — “Budtenders” at a Curaleaf Dispensary voted 13-to-6 in favor of unionizing on Thursday, becoming the first cannabis workers in Arizona to join the Cannabis Workers Rising movement, according to a press release. Organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 (UFCW 99),...
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Jacob Chansley of Phoenix, well known as the "QAnon Shaman," has dropped the appeal of his guilty plea and 41-month prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Chansley's request...
Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
Vast amounts of sunflowers are growing in Maricopa City and people are making a pilgrimage to see them. Thanks to a Facebook video taken by Volo Photo, admirers of the 70-acre crop are taking day trips to the location to see this groundbreaking moment. What makes this so unique is that it might be the first significant sunflower crop to have ever grown in Arizona.
The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The charges against a former Higley High School teacher accused of having relationships with students have been dropped, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The office says 35-year-old Aaron Dunton is no longer facing charges after a motion to dismiss was filed on Wednesday. The office said they would not go ahead with the prosecution until more evidence is gathered. However, MCAO says they’re still investigating Dunton’s case and can file charges against Dunton in the future.
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A bride-to-be is scrambling to re-plan her wedding after she was notified her venue is no longer hosting events starting at the beginning of next year. “Yesterday, I got a phone call from the general manager of Val Vista Lakes telling me they were canceling...
Glendale Utility District officials say because of a break in a line on River Road, River Road customers who live between Mini Farm Road and Peps Point Road and completely lost water will be under this advisory. Other customers who had low pressure are not under this advisory. Contact the...
