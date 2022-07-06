Maricopa County testing election equipment ahead of August primary

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a ballot measure that could extend a sales tax in Maricopa County. The measure would ask voters in the county to extend a sales tax to fund transportation projects. It's known as Prop 400. It added a half-cent sales tax to consumers in Arizona's most populous county. The tax would fund a $38 billion infrastructure plan backed by municipal leaders. Voters first approved the measure in 1985 and renewed it in 2004. It's set to expire at the end of 2025 if it's not renewed again.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO