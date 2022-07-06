ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County testing election equipment ahead of August primary

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallots start getting sent out in the...

www.12news.com

allaboutarizonanews.com

Maricopa County Offering Bonuses to Temporary Election Workers

As final preparations for the 2022 August Primary and November General election take shape, the Maricopa County Elections Department is now offering the opportunity for temporary election workers to earn up to an additional $1,750 bonus. The incentive seeks to ensure the county has the staffing necessary to support Maricopa County voters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Doug Ducey vetoes Maricopa County tax extension

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a ballot measure that could extend a sales tax in Maricopa County. The measure would ask voters in the county to extend a sales tax to fund transportation projects. It's known as Prop 400. It added a half-cent sales tax to consumers in Arizona's most populous county. The tax would fund a $38 billion infrastructure plan backed by municipal leaders. Voters first approved the measure in 1985 and renewed it in 2004. It's set to expire at the end of 2025 if it's not renewed again.
ARIZONA STATE
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Abortion rights initiative won’t be on the Arizona ballot in November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortion rights advocates have come up short on getting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot in Arizona. The group behind the initiative, Arizona for Reproductive Freedom, was set to turn in signatures on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office in downtown Phoenix but then canceled the event.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Ducey signs 47 bills, vetoes 3, as deadline for action looms

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local
gilbertsunnews.com

State yanks Gilbert group home license

A Gilbert group home that was the scene of a patient’s fatal beating by another patient in April 2021 is officially closed for business. Although Arizona Department of Health Services issued a notice of intent to rescind Tilda Manor’s license to operate back in July 2021, the doors were kept open while the company sought an appeal. After numerous postponements Tilda Manor finally dropped its appeal.
GILBERT, AZ
maricopa.edu

The Maricopa Community Colleges Celebrates the Passage of House Bill 2017 Which Provides Temporary Expenditure Limitation Relief as a Long-Term Solution is Deliberated

Today, the Maricopa Community Colleges celebrates the signing of House Bill 2017, sponsored by Representative Steve Kaiser (R-LD15), which provides the community colleges relief from the current expenditure limitation, a formula developed in 1980 and is no longer reflective of the types of programs that industries and students demand today.
PHOENIX, AZ
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAR.com

Curaleaf Dispensary workers become first in Arizona to vote yes for union

PHOENIX — “Budtenders” at a Curaleaf Dispensary voted 13-to-6 in favor of unionizing on Thursday, becoming the first cannabis workers in Arizona to join the Cannabis Workers Rising movement, according to a press release. Organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 (UFCW 99),...
kjzz.org

CDC: Most of AZ has high COVID-19 transmission levels; masks recommended

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Charges dropped against Gilbert teacher accused of having relationships with students

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The charges against a former Higley High School teacher accused of having relationships with students have been dropped, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The office says 35-year-old Aaron Dunton is no longer facing charges after a motion to dismiss was filed on Wednesday. The office said they would not go ahead with the prosecution until more evidence is gathered. However, MCAO says they’re still investigating Dunton’s case and can file charges against Dunton in the future.
GILBERT, AZ
myfox23.com

Glendale Utility District issues boil water notice

Glendale Utility District officials say because of a break in a line on River Road, River Road customers who live between Mini Farm Road and Peps Point Road and completely lost water will be under this advisory. Other customers who had low pressure are not under this advisory. Contact the...

