ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Residents weigh in on prevalence of syringes in the city

By Matthew Jaroncyk
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — Bangor residents say there is a concerning rise in the amount of needles and syringes being left on street corners, in parks and in front of homes. Maine’s Health Equity Alliance communications manager Jill Henderson says there are a variety of factors causing this problem....

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Bangor residents raise concerns over syringes, needles left in city

BANGOR (WGME) -- With the alarming rise in substance abuse comes another problem: a surplus of needles being used, and syringes being found. In Bangor, residents say they're finding them on street corners, in parks, and in front of homes. Even though the state is getting $2 million from the...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
wabi.tv

Salty Brick Market opens in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new shop in Bangor is hoping to fill a need for folks visiting the area and living downtown. “It has brick walls in here and then the past two years have been really salty so we just named it Salty Brick,” said owner James Gallagher.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Local dental clinic shares changes with new MaineCare expansion

WATERVILLE — As MaineCare dental coverage expands across the state, one local dental clinic is sharing more on what changes will be implemented for adults. MaineCare dental coverage expansion will benefit over 200,000 Mainers. Of those, about 70 MaineCare patients will now have the opportunity to make their smile brighter right at the Waterville Community Dental Center in Oakland.
WATERVILLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
Bangor, ME
Health
City
Bangor, ME
Q97.9

Maine BBQ Chef Looking For Her Stolen Smoker

According to WABI, chef Bethany Gregory is looking for the public's help in getting her custom made smoker back. Earlier this year, Gregory purchased the old Six Miles Falls Store on Broadway Street in Bangor. She plans to open the store up as the Maine Market and also has plans to operate a BBQ food truck that will be called The Scotch Bonnet (most likely named after the hot peppers).
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Ellsworth Home’s Master Bedroom is as Big as my 1st Apartment

A house for sale in Ellsworth is so spacious the master bedroom could be an apartment all by itself. Granted, my first solo apartment was small. I lived on Center Street in Bangor, just a few houses away from the back entrance to St. Joseph Hospital, in a sort of studio apartment. I had a living room that doubled as my bedroom and a tiny kitchen, as well as a modest bathroom. It was really all I needed in my early 20's and was located close to the downtown area, which I loved.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wgan.com

Waldo County man files suit against Bangor hospital

A Maine man paralyzed in a crash two years ago is suing a Bangor hospital, where he claims a doctor prescribed him medication that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. According to the Bangor Daily News, 60-year-old Jeffrey Quimby of Winterport and his wife claim a doctor at St. Joseph was negligent when he prescribed four medications, without informing him that one of them could cause drowsiness.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syringes#Prevalence#Hepatitis#Health Equity Alliance#The Department Of Labor
wabi.tv

$12K smoker stolen from Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A chef new to the Bangor area is asking for the public’s help in locating her barbecue smoker. Bethany Gregory says she’s still in shock after learning Tuesday her custom-made BBQ smoker was stolen from her property, the Maine Market on Broadway in Bangor, formally known as The Six Miles Falls Store/Meat Market.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine business owner pleads guilty to federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud

BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a bank fraud scheme tied to Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to court records, Nathan Reardon, 44, formerly of Brewer, owned and controlled Global Disruptive Technologies Inc., a Bangor-based business. In April 2020, Reardon obtained a $59,145 Paycheck Protection Program loan for Global Disruptive Technologies Inc. using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. Documents say Reardon then improperly spent the Paycheck Protection Program funds on items and expenses he knew were not covered by the program. After receiving the first loan, Reardon submitted additional fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to the same bank in April and May 2020. Two of the applications were for companies that had no active business operations, employees or payroll.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

A Big, Giant Semi Killed A Tiny, Defenseless Guardrail In Brewer Yesterday

A circle can't fit where a square should be... Timeless advice from the band Extreme from their song "Hole Hearted". But in this case, it's more literal. How many times have you been behind an 18-wheeler and seen the little graphic reminding you that "this vehicle makes wide right turns"? Makes sense. Those rigs are huge, and need room to maneuver around.
BREWER, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Department of Health
foxbangor.com

Maine Central Institute hosts Aviation Week

PITTSFIELD — This week marked Aviation Week for MCI STEM students. Many like Abi Rowell were blown away when learning how much goes into getting planes into the air. “It’s been really cool learning about aerodynamics and airplanes. It’s more complicated than I thought it would be,” said Rowell.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Searsport fire chief resigns following summons for allegedly receiving stolen funds

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport’s fire chief has resigned after being charged in connection with an embezzlement investigation. According to Village Soup, 51-year-old Andrew Webster submitted a formal resignation letter Wednesday. The resignation comes after Webster was summonsed for allegedly receiving stolen funds taken from an organization that supports...
SEARSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Numerous pets go missing during 4th of July weekend

BANGOR — Fireworks can be fun and enjoyable during the Fourth of July, but when it comes to pets fireworks can be traumatizing and stressful. According to ASPCA, 1 in 5 pets go missing during the holiday weekend. As for the Bangor Humane Society, the director said they’ve received a 50% increase of missing cats and dogs this past weekend.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

In Support of Trundy for Sheriff

I am writing this letter in support of Jason Trundy, who is running for Waldo County Sheriff. Jason grew up here in Waldo County and has worked in law enforcement here for 28 years, all with Waldo County Sheriff’s Department. He has served as a Correctional Officer, Deputy Sheriff, Criminal Investigator, Correctional Administrator, Patrol Lieutenant, and for the past seven years as the Chief Deputy to Sheriff Jeff Trafton. His experience with the four sheriffs he has worked under have provided.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston draws big crowd for Fourth of July parade

THOMASTON — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Thomaston on Monday for a Fourth of July parade, an annual tradition the community has missed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Cheers from the crowd, sometimes several rows deep, erupted as the color guard turned...
THOMASTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy