Residents weigh in on prevalence of syringes in the city

A house for sale in Ellsworth is so spacious the master bedroom could be an apartment all by itself. Granted, my first solo apartment was small. I lived on Center Street in Bangor, just a few houses away from the back entrance to St. Joseph Hospital, in a sort of studio apartment. I had a living room that doubled as my bedroom and a tiny kitchen, as well as a modest bathroom. It was really all I needed in my early 20's and was located close to the downtown area, which I loved.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO