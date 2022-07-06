Lane closure on Mormon Coulee in La Crosse starts Wednesday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Starting Wednesday, there will be a lane closure on Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse near Marion Road.
The lane is being closed for utility work, and drivers are asked to use caution when driving by because of large machinery and workers who will be stationed there.
The lane is expected to be closed until Monday.
