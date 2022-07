Summertime brings with it a magic unique to long sunny days, breezy nights, and outdoor events that evoke joy. The Elizabeth Park Summer Concert Series is a fantastic way to relish yet another beautiful Western Washington summer, brought to life by the Eldridge Society for History and Preservation and Bellingham Parks and Recreation. President of the Eldridge Society and full-time John L. Scott Realtor Peter Roberts sat down with WhatcomTalk to share the concert series’ history and invite music lovers of all ages to come and experience local and beloved artists in the Whatcom community.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO