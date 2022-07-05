ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uy3od_0gVrnit400

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that’s a top tourism destination.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles (15.8 square kilometers). It was 5% contained Tuesday night.

The fire was making short, uphill runs, fire officials said.

“The rate of spread isn’t what it was like yesterday, but it is still spreading,” said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. He said firefighters were working to keep flames confined to unpopulated canyon areas.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, Redman said. All were later safely evacuated.

“This was the closest I’ve ever been to a fire. It was literally within feet of us,” said Milka Mikula of Valley Springs, who had gone to the river with her husband, her 5-year-old daughter and her 1-year-old son.

They had to wait about six hours before they could finally start for home, she told KCRA-TV.

“I just wanted to get home. I just wanted to get out of there with my babies. I was shaking really, really bad for quite some time,” Mikula said.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

More than 100 fire engines, 1,200 firefighters and 14 helicopters were sent to the fire, which was a threat to power infrastructure, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The terrain was described as steep and rugged.

Cal Fire activated an incident management team for the fire. The teams “are made up of trained personnel who provide operational management and support to large-scale, expanding incidents,” Cal Fire said.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Jumps To 60%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 9:36 p.m. Cal Fire said containment of the Electra Fire jumped to 60% over the course of the day while the total acreage burned remained at 4,272. Nearly 900 structures remain threatened by the fire. Cal Fire said increased smoke activity is to be expected in the areas north of Robinson Ranch at the intersection of Highway 26 and Ponderosa Road as previously unburned vegetation is expected to catch fire. Though, state fire officials said they do nnot expect any major issues to come of that. 7:41...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Wildfire rages near Yosemite grove of giant sequoia trees

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California’s famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. The Washburn fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. It was not immediately clear whether any of the trees were burned in the wildfire. The rest of the park remains open. Firefighters were working from the ground and the air to contain the blaze in the southern part of the national park, officials said in a tweet Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wildfire rages near Yosemite grove of giant sequoia trees

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California’s famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. The Washburn fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Valley Springs, CA
UPI News

July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Residents Evacuated In Electra Fire Rely On Law Enforcement To Protect Homes

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Amador County residents who were evacuated due to the Electra Fire are waiting to return to their homes, but many remain helpless if their homes are targeted by thieves. Steve Lilly and his wife are camping out in their SUV at the Italian Picnic Grounds, along Highway 49 north of Jackson, not knowing how their home in the small town of Clinton has fared in the Electra Fire. “The sheriff’s department, I think they do a pretty good job,” Lilly said. “They have their cars protecting there and their roadblock signs up. If somebody walked in,...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Forest Fire#Cal Fire#The Electra Fire#Kcra Tv
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Were Some Firefighters Turned Away From Assisting With Electra Fire?

MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Containment has grown on the Electra Fire after it initially tripled in size over a span of 24 hours. One Calaveras fire department was left wondering why they weren’t called up to contribute to firefighting efforts. Bill Wennhold is chief of the Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District. They run five stations that cover 126 acres of steep mountain terrain and they operate 11 pieces of equipment. “We recognize we are always in a high fire danger zone,” Wennhold said. The Butte Fire ripped through their region in 2015 and took out more than 1,100 homes. So when...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Arizona

A California man has died in a Nevada hospital after he was injured in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, authorities said Thursday. Bullhead City police said 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. They said Almanza was one of four people injured Monday after getting struck by a rented jet ski that a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was operating. Police said the woman reportedly lost control of the jet ski and it entered a designated area at Community Park where the four victims were swimming.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Associated Press

Rocket explodes moments after launch from California base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A Minotaur II+ rocket exploded moments after takeoff from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base , officials said Thursday. Base officials said there were no injuries after the rocket exploded at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, raining debris down onto the launch pad, according to a base statement. “We always have emergency response teams on standby prior to every launch,” said Col. Kris Barcomb, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander. The scheduled test launch was a first supporting the development of the Air Force’s new Mk21A re-entry vehicle that will be used on the future LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, according to officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

979K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy