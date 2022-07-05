ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Caught On Video Truck In Tampa Completely Fried By Lightning

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaught On Video Truck In Tampa Completely Fried By Lightning. The woman who shot the video said she was trying to capture the lightning on a photo. A family member suggested she try the slow motion video. That’s...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

A Riverview Bar Becomes A Deal Breaker For Cole

How does a Riverview bar become a deal breaker for Cole after his date with Taylor? Well, let’s start at the beginning. Cole called us up and told us that he met Taylor online. Taylor lives in Riverview and Cole drove down to her, so she didn’t have to...
RIVERVIEW, FL
995qyk.com

11 Rooftop Bars With Stunning Views Of Tampa Bay

What’s the best recipe for a perfect date night? Good company, great cocktails, delicious food and gorgeous views. There are plenty of upscale restaurants in Tampa Bay that are definitely worth trying, but rooftop bars are taking over our city and for good reason. What’s a better way to end a romantic evening with one of Florida’s iconic sunsets over the bay area? Whether you’re trying to impress your significant other or just trying to treat yourself, take in the breathtaking city views or beach sunsets at these rooftop bars. Be aware that some of these spots are known for upscale dining, so don’t try to walk in after a day at the beach.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

One fatally shot near SoHo bars in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that took place near a bar along South Howard Avenue. Around 2:48 a.m., police responded to an area near MacDinton's after receiving a report that a man was shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and...
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

3-vehicle I-75 accident injures 6

Two tractor trailers and a pickup were involved in an I-75 collision that injured six people on Wednesday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occurred at 7:25 p.m. when a Tampa male driving a tractor trailer southbound near the 404 exit failed to notice another tractor trailer. The first truck hit the second one—driven by a 30-year-old Katy, Texas, male—from behind in the left rear.
TAMPA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Minor injuries after semi rolls onto pickup truck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – This evening at 7:25 p.m., a tractor trailer (Vehicle 1) traveling south in the outside lane of I-75 at the 404 mile marker failed to notice another tractor trailer (Vehicle 2) in front of it in the same lane and hit the rear of the front truck.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WFLA

Tampa man accused of going nearly 100 mph on Memorial Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Monday who they said sped at twice the speed limit on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway. An affidavit stated that Yuriannis Leyva de la Cruz, 36, drove at over 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway shortly after midnight.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 7/6/22

We spoke to Cody Johnson this morning and he talked about his respect for law enforcement. Cody will be at the Yuengling Center in Tampa on November 18th and we can’t wait to see him. Carrie and Lucas went on a date after talking to them we know the...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tampa Improv at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa. Cost: $32. Info: Comedian and actor Affion Crockett is coming to Tampa this...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad. The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2. The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has...
FLORIDA STATE
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy