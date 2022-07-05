Caught On Video Truck In Tampa Completely Fried By Lightning

What’s the best recipe for a perfect date night? Good company, great cocktails, delicious food and gorgeous views. There are plenty of upscale restaurants in Tampa Bay that are definitely worth trying, but rooftop bars are taking over our city and for good reason. What’s a better way to end a romantic evening with one of Florida’s iconic sunsets over the bay area? Whether you’re trying to impress your significant other or just trying to treat yourself, take in the breathtaking city views or beach sunsets at these rooftop bars. Be aware that some of these spots are known for upscale dining, so don’t try to walk in after a day at the beach.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO