Strong storms possible over the coming days

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — After storms brought flooding to Columbia on Monday, we are expecting more storms in the area. Temperatures on Wednesday will be on the hot side with highs expected to reach the middle 90s during the day. We could see a few isolated storms starting in...

Heat Advisory in effect for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An excessive heat warning is in effect today for the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values are forecast to climb to dangerously high levels today. Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a possibility, this could lead to flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for the Midlands until 11PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Midlands through 11 PM Wednesday night. Conditions exist for stronger storms after temperatures reached the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon. Storms will remain isolated for the next few hours before a line of storms is expected to move in from the Upstate from 8-11PM tonight.
Hot, humid today with a small chance for rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summer-like weather is forecast for today. This will lead to hot, humid conditions this afternoon along with a small chance for some showers and storms. Rainfall chances will gradually increase over the next few days. Things will remain hot and humid. Heavy rainfall fell across...
Swimming advisory issued for Midlands rivers Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water said a Midlands Rivers Swimming Advisory was in effect Thursday. Samples collected from the water on July, 6, 2022 did not meet safety standards for swimmers. The advisory impacted the Saluda River from the Saluda Shoals Lower Landing to the USGS Gage. The organization...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.
Flash Flooding in Columbia for the 4th of July

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Several inches of rain led to Flash Flooding across the Columbia metro area Monday evening on the 4th of July,. Flash Flood Warnings were issued before 6 p.m. as heavy rain pummeled the area. Flood waters rose quickly in flood-prone areas like this dip on...
SC Emergency Management gives tips for earthquake preparation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the midlands are causing concern for neighbors. Team members with South Carolina Emergency Management said you should prepare before disaster strikes could save your life. In the last week, 21 earthquakes have hit the midlands, hovering around Elgin and Lugoff. SCMED tells FOX...
Signs of foundation damage to be on the lookout for in your home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
I-77 fire contained, shelter-in-place advisory lifted as crews reopen northbound lanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A deadly accident and chemical spill on I-77 led to significant traffic and even some shelter-in-place advisories near the crash site on Thursday morning. The information below includes the latest details regarding the crash and the efforts by fire and emergency crews to clear the roads and the chemical - determined to be ammonia sulfate according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
I-20 reopens after Lexington gas main break

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Traffic is flowing again in Lexington County after mandatory evacuations and road closures following a gas main break on Thursday afternoon. Both directions of I-20 are now open and both outbound and one lane inbound of Augusta Road/US-1 have reopened, according to Lexington Police around 11 p.m.
I-77 reopens after morning crash, chemical spill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A deadly accident and chemical spill on I-77 led to significant traffic and even some shelter-in-place advisories near the crash site on Thursday morning. The information below includes the latest details regarding the crash and the efforts by fire and emergency crews to clear the roads and the chemical - determined to be ammonia sulfate according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
Two dead in Clarendon County fatal collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones a collision occurred around 7:10 a.m. The collision took place on I-95 Northbound at the 125 MM. The accident involved one car and the driver and passenger of that car lost their lives. Officials say the car was traveling...
This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
