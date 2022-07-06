ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Million Dollar Listing New York that starred Ryan Serhant and Fredkrik Eklund gets 'paused' by Bravo

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Million Dollar Listing New York has been 'paused' after airing for nine seasons on Bravo.

The spin-off real estate show will not be returning anytime soon, according to an article on Tuesday by Variety.

The network had no comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxH47_0gVrmEdb00
On pause: Million Dollar Listing New York starring Ryan Serhant, shown in a season nine still, has been 'paused' by Bravo and won't be back anytime soon

Bravo doesn't use the term 'canceled', but instead considers series to be 'paused'. Formerly 'paused' shows can be revived at a later date, such as the recently returned The Real Housewives Of Miami on the Peacock streaming service.

Million Dollar Listing New York was a spin-off of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles that premiered in 2006.

The New York installment premiered in 2012 with Ryan Serhant, 38, and Fredrik Eklund, 45, among the original cast.

Eklund took to social media in January to announce his departure from the franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEhyj_0gVrmEdb00
Bravo spin-off: Fredrik Eklund, shown in a season nine still, was among the original cast members

MDLNY premiered in 2012 and followed the show's brokers as they navigated the ups and downs of selling prime real estate in New York City during a recession, an explosive housing bubble and the pandemic.

The show's ninth season premiered in May 2021 and its 16-episode run concluded in August 2021.

Million Dollar Listing New York spawned its own spin-off series: Bethenny & Fredrik; Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan's Wedding and Sell It Like Serhant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdadS_0gVrmEdb00
Season one: Ryan, Michael Lorber and Fredrik are shown in a season one still of the Bravo show

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles also prompted the creation of the spin-off series Million Dollar Listing Miami and Million Dollar Listing San Francisco.

MDLNY received Emmy nominations in 2014 and 2015 for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Programm.

Los Angeles-based World Of Wonder production company produced the show for Bravo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dVN7_0gVrmEdb00
Last season: Steve Gold is shown during a season nine still
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MaUf_0gVrmEdb00
Mask on: Ryan is shown masked up as season nine included filming during the height of the coronavirus pandemic

Comments / 15

Danette Aberle
1d ago

Andy, We don't need another housewife show. Get this show back on the air.

Reply
9
Related
bravotv.com

 We Have an Update on Ryan Serhant’s Marriage to Emilia Bechrakis Serhant

The MDLNY agent is opening up about his relationship. Ryan Serhant is making the most of summer by soaking up some quality time with his family abroad. The Million Dollar Listing New York agent recently joined wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant and daughter Zena in Greece, taking to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot from their happy reunion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Q 105.7

Jon Bon Jovi Sells New York Home for $22 Million! Want A Tour?

Have you ever wondered what the rich and famous lifestyle is really like? Where does your favorite actor or musician live and what is it like inside of their home? Today we can answer some of those questions. According to the New York Post Jon Bon Jovi just sold his Manhattan apartment to former Disney executive Michael Ovits. That's 2 rich and famous people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Claims Bravo Added Rule to Contracts About Paying Housewives by Episode

It’s just business. Bethenny Frankel opened up about the real financial reason she decided to move on from The Real Housewives of New York City after season 11. In a TiKTok video shared on Tuesday, July 5, the Skinnygirl founder, 51, addressed the misconception that she only left the franchise “because of the money.” Frankel clarified: “If I stayed, it would have been because of the money. I left because I wanted to leave. I was ready to leave, and I used a technicality deal point as my excuse.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredrik Eklund
Person
Ryan Serhant
Daily Mail

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters will star in new Netflix real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky are set to star in their own reality show. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the new Netflix docusoap Buying Beverly Hills will center on the 51-year-old founder and CEO's real estate brokerage firm The Agency where Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26 work as agents.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Where Are They Now?

There have been many installations of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise over the years, but few have delivered a cast of characters quite as compelling as the ladies of Salt Lake City — and the show has only been on since late 2020. Over the course of its two...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdlny#Bethenny Fredrik
E! News

Below Deck Mediterranean Sneak Peek: A Disaster Is on the Horizon for the Crew

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's upcoming seventh season is kicking off with a bang. Captain Sandy Yawn is equipped with an entirely new crew this time around—with the exception of returning deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers—and based on E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode, they're about to be tested before they even have a chance to get to know each other.
TMZ.com

Richard Gere Sells Massive New York Compound for $24 Million

Richard Gere has a buyer for his impressive New York estate ... and while he ended up selling for under the original asking price, he's still walking away with a fortune. The "Pretty Woman" star's 50 acres of property sold on Wednesday -- the buyer shelled out $24.15 million for the entire space out in Pound Ridge, about an hour north of NYC in Westchester County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Big Brother' Tiki Bar Gives Houseguests an Upstairs 'Oasis' (Exclusive Photos)

Big Brother is back with its 24th season on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and we have an exclusive look at some of the unique summer vibes that will surround the houseguests this year. The Big Brother house, which in the past has been transformed from everything from a summer camp to a Lewis Carroll's Wonderland, is themed in a mid-century/Palm Springs style this time around. CBS describes it as a "colorful desert oasis" and based on our exclusive images of the Tiki bridge/lounge, that's exactly the vibe.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

469K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy