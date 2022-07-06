ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night's TV: Dear BBC snobs - not all lads with a northern accent are 'common'

By Christopher Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams (BBC1)

Rating:

Storyville: On The Morning You Wake (To The End Of The World) (BBC4)

Rating:

Cricket is boring, a group of disaffected boys in Lancashire told former England captain and local lad Freddie Flintoff.

It’s slow and elitist — and anyone can see that football is ten times better.

They’ve got a point, despite England’s heroics against India at Edgbaston yesterday. And in the course of a slow, boring hour, Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams (BBC1) inadvertently proved it.

The show was rooted in snobbery. Though Freddie himself went to a state school in Preston, two-thirds of the last England men’s Ashes team were privately educated. Some of the BBC’s Oxbridge socialists have got wind of this, and set out to demonstrate that even ‘common’ boys can play cricket if given the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345edy_0gVrlP8Z00
Freddie Flintoff went to a state school in Preston but two-thirds of the last England men’s Ashes team were privately educated

The trouble is, the common boys didn’t much want to. They saw straight through the condescending premise and bristled at being labelled ‘underprivileged’.

BBC producers, of course, assume any working-class male with a northern accent must be disadvantaged. But one of the lads, 17-year-old Hemi, chatted to cameras in his bedroom with a widescreen TV and games console on one side, and a top-of-the-range electric piano on the other.

If that’s poverty, I quite fancy it.

Another chap, 15-year-old Sean, came closer to the stereotype, boasting that every Friday night he and his mates went out for a drink — ‘in the park, vodka’.

But Sean was a natural actor and any film fan could tell you exactly what he was doing. It’s called ‘playing up for the cameras’. He predicted cricket would bore him and, guess what, it did! But get him into a drama class and push him in front of an audience, and I guarantee that Sean would shine.

Field Of Dreams is spread over three episodes, though quite how is anyone’s guess. We’ve already spent ten minutes watching the boys bicker as they’re ordered to don cricket whites. Surely there’s no more mileage in seeing groups of novices reading Freddie’s Wikipedia entry and pretending to be shocked that he’s well-known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t59aV_0gVrlP8Z00
If cricket was more interesting, we might see montages of practice sessions, as bowling and batting techniques improved

If cricket was more interesting, we might see montages of practice sessions, as bowling and batting techniques improved. But the only shots that made the edit were woeful swipes and deliveries that were more like baseball pitches.

The fact is that cricket is fairly dull to watch. And even more excruciating to play. If you’re a fielder, you’re just standing around. If you’re waiting to bat, you’re also just standing around. If you’ve batted and you’re out . . . guess what happens.

The people of Hawaii were left standing around for 38 minutes in 2018, after a false alarm of impending nuclear apocalypse went out via phone messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nezC_0gVrlP8Z00
Field Of Dreams is spread over three episodes, though quite how is anyone’s guess

A computer animation, using voiceovers from those caught up in the terror, recreated the scare, in Storyville: On The Morning You Wake (To The End Of The World) (BBC4). It was amateurish but oddly cosmic, like a planetarium video. As children readied for school, mobiles pinged with messages saying: ‘Ballistic missile threat inbound. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.’

No one, of course, had the faintest idea what to do. Some crammed their children into storm drains. One woman paddled her canoe out to sea. Most just looked at the sky and scratched their heads.

The ones I felt most sorry for were the people who called the emergency services. Imagine spending the last 38 minutes of civilisation on hold: ‘Your armageddon is important to us. Your position in the queue is . . . number seven billion and six.’

It would be funny if it wasn’t so horribly plausible.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Greenlights Landmark Shamima Begum Doc & Podcast Series From ‘I’m Not A Monster’ Creative Team

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has greenlit a landmark documentary film and 10-part podcast on Shamima Begum – the teenager who travelled to Syria to join ISIS before trying to return and having her citizenship revoked – from the team behind the multi award-winning I’m Not A Monster. For the past 12 months, Begum, now 22, has been giving her side of one of the most debated stories in the British media in recent years to investigative journalist Josh Baker. In the as-yet-untitled doc and podcast series for BBC Two, iPlayer and 5 Live, Baker, who was making...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Lad
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'Shattered' family reveal BBC Three star Jasmine Burkitt who appeared in dwarfism reality show Small Teen Bigger World was living in a tent when she died aged 28

A former teenage reality star with dwarfism who shared her story with millions of viewers has been found dead in a tent in Welsh woodland, leaving her family 'shattered'. Jasmine 'Jazz' Burkitt, 28, shot to fame 12 years ago in BBC Three's four-part documentary 'Small Teen Bigger World'. At 3'11...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They are ripping my family apart all over again': Mother of newlywed, 23, who was shot dead by her abusive father slams BBC for creating a series based on the tragedy

The mother of a young woman who was brutally murdered just weeks after getting married has hit out at the BBC for referencing the tragedy in a new series. Anne MacPherson says her family is being forced to relive their trauma as BBC's Sherwood depicts a storyline based on the shotgun killing of her 23-year-old daughter Chanel Taylor in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

469K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy