The future of the Pac-12 is unknown with college football realignment and expansion creating another wave of conference changes this offseason. USC and UCLA are departing the Pac-12 to go to the Big Ten for the 2024 season, leaving the Pac-12 with uncertainty and chaos during a crucial period for the conference. With a media rights deal looming, and the Big 12 reportedly looking to add up to six teams - Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington from the league - there's plenty of urgency on the West Coast and for commissioner George Kliavkoff to save the Pac-12.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO