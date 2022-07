ALTON - Among the jobs lost to the pandemic was Whitney Sykes-Rogers' position as Granite City Warriors girls basketball coach. "I was kind of in a basketball lull," Sykes-Rogers said of her resignation after seven seasons with the Warriors. "Because, just like everybody else, covid hit and it derailed a season when we had seniors begging to play. I was really disappointed that they didn't get to play, hardly at all - we had 11 games - so I was just a little depressed about it." Also depressing was Granite's 0-11 record from those 11 games played in a season delayed and shortened in 2021. So, Sykes-Rogers stepped away from a program for which she scored more than 1,700 points in a four-year Warriors career ending in 2004.

