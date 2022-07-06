ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water notice issued for businesses at Virginia Beach shopping center until July 7

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
Wendell Franks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A boil water notice has been issued for all businesses in the Marketplace at Hilltop Shopping Center in Virginia Beach effective immediately.

The notice, issued by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities, will be in effect until at least 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

According to the city, the department is currently testing water samples from the affected area's water distribution system to make sure the water is safe to drink.

A contractor working in the area of Laskin Road and First Colonial Road earlier Tuesday hit a water line, city officials say. Public Utilities found the source of the break and says water service should have been restored by 8 p.m.

Businesses affected by the notice are located at the following addresses, including suites within:

  • 1744 Laskin Road
  • 1724 Laskin Road
  • 729 First Colonial Road
  • 733 First Colonial Road
  • 749 First Colonial Road
  • 753 Frist Colonial Road
  • 757 First Colonial Road
  • 741 Republic Road
Public Utilities will give an update Wednesday after it has completed the first 24 hours of water sample testing.

All water samples must meet state and federal drinking water standards before the boil water notice can be lifted.

“This is a precautionary measure,” said James Plaatsman, an engineer with Virginia Beach Public Utilities. Plaatsman indicated the department will make every effort to ensure drinking water in the affected area meets all state and federal drinking water standards before lifting the boil water notice.

The city provided the following boil water instructions:

Boil Water Instructions

When water is restored, please flush all cold-water faucets for approximately 2-3 minutes. Prior to drinking water from the city’s public water system, bring the water to a rolling boil for approximately one minute. This will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the drinking water. Caution: Use extreme caution with boiling water to avoid burns. Allow the water to cool before using.

Hot tap water is not a substitute for boiling water. Water from a water heater is not intended for drinking.

Additionally, if your freezer has an automatic icemaker, discard all the ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the “boil water” notice is lifted.

