Cook County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Kane The National...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bureau; Carroll; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Henry; Jo Daviess; Kane; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside; Will; Winnebago SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE HENRY JO DAVIESS KANE KENDALL LAKE LEE MCHENRY OGLE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

The tornado warning for portions of McHenry County has been canceled

EVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 612 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 MCHENRY IL- 612 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE TORNADO THREAT HAS DIMINISHED AND THE TORNADO WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. HOWEVER, DAMAGING WINDS REMAIN LIKELY AND A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE AREA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Person
Kane
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Waukegan beaches close due to high levels of E. coli bacteria

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High levels of E coli bacteria found at beaches in Waukegan, forcing the closure of several Lake Michigan beaches. The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center said it tests the water four days a week and, on Wednesday, both "the North and South Beach tested high for E coli bacteria."
WAUKEGAN, IL
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Aurora University#Benedictine University#College Of Dupage#Science Academy#Wheaton College#North Central College#Mph
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WGN TV

Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Semi rollover in Montgomery snarls traffic

A semi-truck rollover accident snarled traffic in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon. It happened at Aucutt Road just east of Orchard Road at around 3:30. Traffic was restricted, but businesses in the area were still accessible. The Montgomery Police Department says the road reopened late Wednesday night. No one was hurt. Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, IL

