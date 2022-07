The end of legal abortion in Wisconsin could lead to law enforcement officers investigating miscarriages, advocates and legal experts say. The end of the constitutional right to an abortion in Wisconsin comes with the likely reinstatement of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban. The ban only allows for criminal charges to be brought against the person who performs the abortion, not the mother, and does have an exception if the mother’s life is at stake. But that won’t keep cops from interrogating a grieving and traumatized mother if for any reason it’s suspected that a miscarriage was intentional.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO