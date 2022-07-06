ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Animal Control Services assist property owner with removal of 12 dogs

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Tuesday morning at about 11 a.m. the Animal Control Service was contacted to the100 block of Cheyenne Street to assist with a ‘Writ of Possession’.

The tenant of the property was under eviction and the landlord needed assistance with removing animals from the property.

The Writ transfers ownership of all property from the tenant to the property owner and this includes the tenant’s dogs.

ACS found 12 dogs in total, nine puppies and three adult dogs.

According to ACS, no citations have been issued, there is a five-day hold placed on the pets that were seized on Tuesday.

If the pet owner(tenant) fails to reclaim the dogs within the next five days, a citation can be issued and the dogs will be available for adoption.

ACS always encourages anyone interested in adopting, fostering, rescuing or volunteering to assist with pets at the shelter to contact the Live Release Coordinators at 361.826.4660

