Oregon State

Oregon voters may decide new firearms requirements as deadline for initiative signature approaches

yachatsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon’s deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures. That deadline is Friday. The state Elections Division will have up to 30 days afterward to verify signatures, generally done with sampling. The mass shootings in...

yachatsnews.com

Comments / 12

delidded core
2d ago

not too long ago the legislature passed a law allowing driver's licenses for illegals. people pushed back and put it on the ballot. the voters didn't accept driver's licenses for illegals. The Democrats in the legislature daid "who cares what the voters want" and now illegals have driver's licenses

Reply
17
Proud American Life
2d ago

what, we get to vote on something. that's unusual... must be rigged..

Reply(1)
13
Lisa Ivie
2d ago

Let’s hit the streets and see how many criminals will comply with more gun laws…

Reply
7
