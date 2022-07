The loss of two sons is almost too much to bear for Barbara Pritchett-Hughes, but that one of their murders remains unsolved makes life even more agonizing."Never in a million years would I ever think that I would be in the position I'm in today," she said over her son's gravestone at Inglewood Cemetery. "It's the last thing you would imagine for your children."Tragedy first visited Pritchett-Hughes when her 15-year-old son Devon Hughes was caught in the crossfire outside of a church in 2007. He died from a gunshot to the head, and his killer was captured within four days."That...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO