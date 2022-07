There is no feeling more terrifying than not knowing the whereabouts of your child. According to data from MissingKids.org, there were 128 cases of missing children reported in Idaho in 2021. That's an average of a bit more than 2 children going missing every week. According to MissingKids.org, that number jumps higher in neighboring states, Oregon and Washington where the totals are 500 and 1,038 reports respectively.

BOISE, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO