Florida’s former Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum, is now facing an indictment on campaign fraud charges. On June 22, a federal grand jury turned in a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign adviser, Sharon Letterman-Hicks. The indictment says between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks unlawfully channeled campaign funds to a company owned by her. Lettman-Hicks then forwarded the funds to Gillum for his personal use and disguised them as payroll disbursements.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO