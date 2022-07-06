ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming County child abuse reports rise, often linked to sexual abuse

By Anne Reiner, On the PULSE
 2 days ago
Reports of crimes against children have nearly doubled in Lycoming County over the past 10 years, according to data from the county Children and Youth Services. But the reason for this increase is complex.

“Most of the effect is that people have a higher level of awareness now,” said Psychologist Michael Gillum, who is based in Williamsport and services the Northcentral PA region. “We’re seeing more get reported.”

Gillum said that it’s not clear if the number of abuses have risen over the past 10 years, but the level of reporting has brought cases that were previously unseen, into the forefront.

In 2012, Lycoming County received 279 child protective services reports. Over the next 10 years, that number rose to 511 abuse cases reported in 2021, according to data received after a Right to Know Request filed with Lycoming County.

Also in 2012, the number of children to enter the foster care system was 88. Over the next 10 years, the number of children in foster care has remained steady, peaking at 109 in 2018, and in 2021 there were 97 placements.

Source: Lycoming County Children and Youth

Matt Salvatori, executive director at the county Children and Youth Services, did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the rising cases’ impact on the youth services department and its staff.

Police perspective

Police departments in Lycoming County also are a rise in child abuse cases and investigations.

“Yes, unfortunately we’ve experienced an increase in crimes against children,” said Sgt. Christopher Kriner, with the Old Lycoming Police Department. “The vast majority of our sex offense cases also have child victims.”

In Old Lycoming Township, 15 abuse against children cases were investigated in 2020, 21 child abuse cases were investigated in 2021 and so far in 2022, 15 child abuse cases have been investigated, according to Kriner.

“Sticking with our multidisciplinary approach here (in Lycoming County), where police usually work hand-in-hand with CYS and other stakeholders like doctors and school counselors, is helpful,” Kriner said. “Volume of cases is definitely an issue, though.”

For the Pennsylvania State Police, a rise in child abuse cases means that more mandated reporters are speaking out, according to Trooper Sara Barrett, who is a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit in Montoursville.

“County agencies are training more individuals and bringing awareness into what to look for when working with our youth,” Barrett said.

She added that new cases often come to light years after the offense, when children have grown and decided to speak out about their experience with abuse.

“Once they are confident to talk to someone about what happened, (the state police) and any other law enforcement agency in the troop works diligently to bring some justice to the victim,” Barret said.

The state police investigate sexual allegations, physical abuse, improper schooling, lack of medical treatment, according to Barrett. She added that a lot of allegations that are seen within the troop a sexual in nature.

Unlike the rising numbers of the county as a whole, the Williamsport Bureau of Police have seen reports of child abuse fluctuate over the years, according to Capt. Jason Bolt, the city’s assistant police chief.

In Williamsport, there were 113 child abuse reports in 2015, according to Bolt. Since 2015, the number of abuse reports have peaked at 142 in 2016 and ended at 130 in 2021. As of mid-June, 51 child abuse cases were reported in 2022.

According to Bolt, a number of the city’s abuse cases involving children deal with sexual abuse by a friend or relative.

SOURCE: Williamsport Bureau of Police

Sexual abuse

The prevalence of sexual abuse cases among children is evident, according to Gillum, who said that it makes up the highest percentage of cases that come into his office.

“There is this intense culture shift in the United States where all of a sudden people are much more aware of abuse cases in general … especially with sexual abuse,” he said.

Gillum works directly with children through his practice as well as school programs and contract work with children and youth services in various counties including Tioga, Sullivan Bradford and Snyder. Gillum hasn’t worked with the Lycoming County Children and Youth in over 12 years, he said.

For Gillum, it’s difficult to talk about the rise in sexual abuse cases...

