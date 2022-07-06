ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Open Season as Slight Favorites Over Bills

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off their Super Bowl defense in just 65 days, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to town to kick off the NFL season. However, despite being reigning Super Bowl champs, the Rams are not heavily favored in their opener against the Bills.

As it currently stands, the Rams are slight favorites in their season opener at home, despite being seen as slight underdogs less than two weeks ago.

Opening line: Rams -1

It was not too long ago that the Rams were slotted as slight underdogs in this one, but the lines have shifted slightly in their favor since.

This has the potential to be the best game of the season and is the very first game being played. These two teams match up perfectly on paper, with potent offenses headlined by a star quarterback and receiver duo. For the Rams, that would be Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp while the Bills feature Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bills return a defensive unit that was the best in the NFL last season and should have no trouble making life hell for Stafford and the Rams' offense. The Rams still feature Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, while the addition of Bobby Wagner could make the difference in this game.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Derek Carr Ranked Below Average in His Decision-Making

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a season in which the pressure to make the playoffs has never been higher. Derek Carr is coming off one of his best seasons and the Raiders added a game-changing wide receiver in Davante Adams. Pair him up with an excellent slot receiver and a dynamic tight end and not much should be able to get in the way of the Raiders in 2022.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bet on this surprise team to win their division

When it comes to the NFC East, one team is too large to overlook. Although nobody wins a Super Bowl in the offseason, casual gamblers are gravitating toward the Philadelphia Eagles because they added star receiver A.J. Brown via a trade. As for the rest of the division, the Commanders upgraded — maybe? — at QB by acquiring Carson Wentz, who has Washington backers confident in a double-digit win season. And, as usual, everyone — except me — loves the Dallas Cowboys, "America’s Team."
NFL
Patriot Country

Odd Man Out: Patriots Have 'No Use' For 'Bust' WR N'Keal Harry

FOXBORO -- N'Keal Harry has replaced Aaron Dobson as the greatest bust wide receiver in modern New England Patriots history. In the latest roast article regarding the Patriots' 2019 first-round draft bust, USA Today remarked that the team had "no use" for the receiver anymore. Since being drafted three seasons...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Nets Rumored To Be Eyeing 2 Players For Kevin Durant

Understandably, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to land some big-time talent in exchange for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets will only accept a trade that yields a "blue chip" player like Brandon Ingram or Scottie Barnes. Earlier this month, Durant requested a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

With Bills CB Tre’Davious White striving to return from injury, remaining cornerbacks Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, and first-round pick Kaiir Elam are all battling for the No.2 spot for when White returns. “We got a lot of young guys in the room right now, more than the older guys,”...
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Teams That WILL Stop The LA Rams from Repeating in 2022

The LA Rams are the Super Bowl 56 champions! They have talked about “running it back” and trying to win another Super Bowl. However, no team has managed to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 18 years. The last team to do it was the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. A team that boasted two people widely considered to be the Greatest of All-Time at their positions, in Head Coach Bill Belichick and Quarterback Tom Brady. So, I don’t believe that streak will end in 2022. There are three teams that WILL stop the LA Rams from repeating as Super Bowl champions this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#Rams Open Season#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#Tod
Sports Illustrated

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo Era Appears to Be Over

The San Francisco 49ers rode the legs and hands of WR Deebo Samuel in 2021 to a second trip to the postseason in three years. But, ultimately, their lack of quarterback play led San Fran one game short of a Super Bowl berth. This season, QB Trey Lance gets his chance to run the offense and show off his 2021 first-round draft pedigree. RB Elijah Mitchell flashed in his first year in the NFL, but he must prove he can stay healthy and handle a heavy early-down opportunity. In addition, San Francisco has a rising defense and two other robust receiving options (WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle). The 49ers will be in the heat of the battle again in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Reveals His Main Regret as Los Angeles Rams Coach

That is how Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay feels about his handling of the Matthew Stafford trade. In that agreement, Jared Goff, then Rams quarterback, was dealt to the Detroit Lions (along with picks) for Stafford. Sean McVay Has Regret Over How He Handled Jared Goff. McVay appeared...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Timberwolves forward takes shot at team after trade

It is a cold world out there, and Jarred Vanderbilt appears to need a coat. The 23-year-old forward Vanderbilt was involved in a trade earlier this month between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz. Vanderbilt went to the Jazz along with teammates Patrick Beverley, Leonardo Bolmaro, and Malik Beasley in exchange for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WegENT

Ranking NFL Stadiums by Best Pregame Fan Experience

The National Football League is America’s most popular professional sports league, and it’s not even close. And while the industry has made NFL games a technological spectacle, nothing beats being there in person. Watching the best football in the world is just part of the equation. Along with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll ranked 22nd among NFL HCs

The New York Giants are going on their fifth head coach since Tom Coughlin was ousted after the 2015 season. Brian Daboll, the longtime Bill Belichick assistant who furthered his brad as an assistant at Alabama and the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, has been hired to turn the Giants back into winners.
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Announce Summer League Roster

The Summer Celtics feature three players from Boston's roster on its run to this year's NBA Finals in Sam Hauser, who recently signed a three-year deal with the green and white, Brodric Thomas, and Matt Ryan. Joining those three is Juhann Begarin, a six-foot-five forward who was a 2021 second-round...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Names 5 Best Players In NBA, LeBron Not Listed

Would it surprise you to know that Fox's Skip Bayless doesn't consider LeBron James a top five player in the NBA? If it does, you really don't know him that well and his latest list proves it. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless revealed his top five players in the...
NBA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy