Battle Creek, MI

Wife of driver killed at Battle Creek air show talks about husband's legacy

By Lauren Kummer
 2 days ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WXMI) — The wife of the man who died in a fiery crash at Battle Creek's Field of Flight Air Show on Saturday is speaking out following the accident.

The man, identified as Chris Darnell, was racing a jet truck when a mechanical failure reportedly happened during a high-speed stunt.

The 40-year-old leaves behind a wife and two teenage daughters.

"Me and my two girls are just going to live our life the way that he lived his. He's our legend," said Brooke Darnell, the wife of Chris Darnell.

The family, who lives in Springfield, Missouri, said Chris loved racing and has been doing it full time for 12 years alongside his father.

"It brought so much for our family. The people, we have our family at home or blood family who are incredible, and we have our air show family who is just as incredible," Brooke Darnell said.

The air show community is small and tight knit and quickly became apart of the Darnell family, according to Brooke.

"He was just born to do this," Darnell said.

Darnell Racing Enterprises, which runs the Shockwave Jet Truck & Flash Fire Jet Trucks at air and drag shows across the country, was started by Chris' father.

According to Chris' wife, it accidentally became his full time job, racing planes with a jet truck, reaching speeds of up to 350 miles per hour.

"He loved it. Provided, what other career can you travel and meet the most amazing human beings that are so talented," Brooke Darnell said.

While he was gone a lot during the racing season of March to November, family was always his no. 1. Brooke Darnell added he would go back to Missouri any chance he got.

"Chris loved so hard. I have, I will never in my entire life be loved the way that Chris loved me and our two children," Brooke Darnell said.

Brooke and his two daughters would also travel to his shows.

Battle Creek's Field of Flight Air Show was the whole family's first this summer.

"One thing that I love so much about him is you can see how many lives he touched. I mean, this has reached so far, so wide. I’m sad for anybody who didn't know him because he would have changed your life," Brooke Darnell said.

Brooke Darnell said Battle Creek now holds a part of their life, and they'll come back one day for Chris.

"He has created this amazing legacy for us that me and my girls will now 100% do our best to put one foot in front of the other and live it," Brooke Darnell said.

If you would like to help the Darnell family with funeral costs and to continue honoring Chris' legacy, you can click here to donate to their GoFundMe account.

BATTLE CREEK, MI
