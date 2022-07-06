ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics-Felix named to U.S. relay team for world championships

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeGP8_0gVrhtZ500

July 5 (Reuters) - Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix will contend in her final world championships this month after the United States named her to their relay pool for Eugene, Oregon, Tuesday.

Nine reigning world champions and 29 Tokyo medal winners will compete for Team USA in the first-ever world championships held in the U.S. from July 15.

Felix, the most decorated woman in track history, finished sixth in the 400 metres at the U.S. trials, falling short of qualifying in the individual event but earning a selection to the 4x400 metres mixed-relay pool, where she can no doubt expect a hero's sendoff from a home crowd.

"We have been given the unique opportunity to impact the track and field landscape in the U.S., and we've put our best team forward," USATF CEO Max Siegel said in a written statement.

Reigning 200 metres champion Noah Lyles will get to compete alongside his brother, Josephus, after the latter was named to the men's 4x100 metres relay pool.

The top three finishers at the U.S. trials, who met certain qualifying standards, will compete alongside reigning champions, who had automatic entry.

That means title-holder Dalilah Muhammad will get to renew her rivalry with Olympic champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin in the women's 400 metres, while Christian Coleman will mount a title defence in the men's 100 metres.

Four-times consecutive world champion Christian Taylor, who suffered a complete rupture in his right Achilles last year, derailing his hopes of competing in Tokyo, will contend in the triple jump.

Other reigning champions include Nia Ali in the women's 100 metres hurdles, Donavan Brazier in the men's 800 metres, Grant Holloway in the men's 100 metres hurdles, Joe Kovacs in the men's shot put and DeAnna Price in the women's hammer.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

EUGENE, OR
