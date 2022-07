SARANAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vandalism suspects. According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of two individuals -- believed to be juveniles -- vandalizing businesses and other property in Saranac late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Authorities said two juveniles fled after being spotted by deputies in the area.

11 HOURS AGO