Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO