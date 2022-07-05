ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

First Christian Church

The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

Autos Community EventsAuroraCar showFirst Christian Church. First Christian Church in Aurora host to 5th annual car show. First Christian...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Canceled parade fuel for frustration

I know this year has been a very frustrating year for all of us. Coming off two years (2020 and 2021) in isolation, for many of us, was a challenge, to say the least. I have read many of the comments on Facebook and it is easy to understand how many of us are at wits end (with no more hair to pull out).
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions Club centennial banquet July 28

Celebrating 100 years of Fox Valley service, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold a centennial banquet Thursday, July 28. The public is invited said Susan Koepke of Aurora, Noon Lions president. She said the celebration will be July 28, at Gaslite Manor Banquets, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. The event...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Thanks from Cosmo Club of Aurora

Here is a note of thanks from the Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora on its second annual “A Night on at the Barn” fundraiser Friday, June 24 at Blackberry Farm in Aurora: The fundraiser was a success. • Thanks to those who sold and/or became a sponsor of our...
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
The Voice

Frida Fest

Frida Fest will be held in downtown Aurora Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The new event welcomes friends and families to spend the afternoon enjoying artwork, presentations, and karaoke. On Water Street Mall, there will be activities for all ages. Frida Fest will celebrate the life...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Windmill City Festival July 8-10

The Windmill City Festival carnival is coming back to Batavia’s Riverwalk, July 8-10! The carnival fun on Houston Street, along with tasty food and beverages, live musical entertainment, several competitions, games, and activities for all ages. What began as a sidewalk sale in 1956 known as Boo Boo Days,...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Gardens’ Tour at Covenant Living at the Holmstad

Residents at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, a senior living community in Batavia, are excited to be host to a tour their gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. It is in conjunction with the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners as part of their annual garden tour event called “Take a Walk in Our Gardens.”
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Event July 12 for late Naperville resident

Eight months ago, a tragic event at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas took the life of 21-year-old Naperville resident and University of Dayton senior, Franco Patino. In his memory, Dayton students, family, and friends will hold a fundraising event to support the Franco Patino Memorial Endowed Fund for students at the school.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions

Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and one from Elburn, each won one of the Nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, in Atlanta, June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields, or 41 acres.
ELBURN, IL
The Voice

Aurora mayor, alderman, stand their ground in dispute

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, July 5, a couple of discussions became heated between Ninth Ward alderman Edward Bugg and Richard Irvin, mayor of Aurora. Edward Bugg expressed frustration about the two following agenda items:. • Placed on unfinished business for possible further...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Free Wednesday concert series to start July 13

Aurora Downtown will start this Summer’s free concert series in mid-July. Wednesdays at the Plaza will return Wednesday, July 13 with Raices Latin Jazz featuring vibraphonist Joe Sonnefeldt. The free series runs on Wednesdays through August 10 at the Millennium Plaza gazebo at 21 S. Stolp Avenue in downtown...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Frida Fest July 10 in Aurora, a new family event

Frida Fest will be held in downtown Aurora Sunday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The new event welcomes friends and families to spend the afternoon enjoying artwork, presentations, and karaoke. On Water Street Mall, there will be activities for all ages. Frida Fest will celebrate the life...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Luxembourg cardinal, Jean-Claude Hollerich, to visit Aurora August 2

The greater Aurora area historically has been one of the largest settlements of Luxembourgers in the United States. Aware of it, Luxembourg’s Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich will the visit the Aurora area Tuesday, Aug. 2. It will be the first visit of Cardinal Hollerich to Aurora and it will be connected with other stops he is making on a vacation to the U.S. Midwest sites identified with Luxembourg heritages.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

SkillsUSA

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions. Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and one from Elburn, each won one of the Nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, in Atlanta, June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest...
ELBURN, IL
The Voice

‘Finding Nemo’ in Aurora July 15

“Finding Nemo,” an award-winning computer-animated adventure film, will be screened outdoors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available. “Finding...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Outdoor service July 3, two churches

New England Congregational Church (NECC), 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora, will be host to a joint outdoor service with Our Savior Lutheran Church, Aurora, at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3. The public is invited. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. An all-ages outdoor service will be held in...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

