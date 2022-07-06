ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida 3-Star WR/Pitt Target Lamar Seymore Sets Decision Date

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt will be finding out soon if they’ll be adding another talented wide receiver to their Class of 2023. 3-star wide out Lamar Seymore (Miami, Florida) has announced that he’ll be announcing his college decision on July 11. Four days ago, Seymore announced his...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Penn State go for QB in Class of 2023 after latest flip?

Penn State was dealt a bit of a punch to the gut on Thursday with unfortunate recruiting headlines. Among them was news that quarterback Marcus Stokes, who had just confirmed his commitment to the Nittany Lions a little more than a week prior, flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators following a solid showing at the Elite 11 Finals. Ordinarily, losing a four-star quarterback at this stage in the recruiting cycle would be a severe blow to a program, but Penn State should be in OK shape knowing that Drew Allar, a prize from a stellar Class of 2022, is on deck to replace Sean Clifford.
AllPennState

Penn State Loses Quarterback Commit to Florida

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class lost its quarterback Thursday, as Marcus Stokes switched his commitment to Florida. Stokes announced his decision on social media. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of the opportunities to be able to pursue my dream of playing football at the collegiate level," Stokes wrote in his Twitter post. "I would like to thank penn state [sic] for supporting me, loving me, and showing the same to my family. This was not the easiest decision to make. After taking time talking with my family and staying up late nights listening to my heart ... I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Florida!"
Miami, FL
AllPennState

Penn State Returns to the Recruiting Market for a Quarterback

Penn State returned to the quarterback recruiting market Thursday, when 4-star prospect Marcus Stokes announced his flip to Florida. Stokes spent three months with Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, which found the Ponte Vedra quarterback early but ultimately lost him to the Gators. Stokes' decision caught many by surprise. Just...
247Sports

Big Ten football: Ranking all 14 head coaches ahead of the 2022 season, per CBS Sports

The Big Ten conference features a plethora of quality head coaches going into 2022. The entire conference saw every single coach return after the 2021 season, although it was a close call for one. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh made the biggest jump in CBS Sports’ coaching rankings, going from No. 7 in the Big Ten last year, to No. 2 this year.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

2023 WR Tastean Reddicks Chooses PAC 12 School Over WVU, Others

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
247Sports

Top247 QB Marcus Stokes flips commitment from Penn State to Florida

In a surprising turn of events, Top247 Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease quarterback and Penn State commit Marcus Stokes has flipped his commitment to Florida. Florida ramped up its pursuit of Stokes after Jaden Rashada committed to Miami. Stokes told 247Sports at the Elite 11 finals on June 28 that he was locked in with Penn State and had no plans to visit other schools despite taking part in a 7-on-7 tournament hosted at Florida with his Nease teammates. Then, Florida offered and everything changed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Huskers land 4-star receiver from Louisiana

Nebraska made huge waves on Tuesday afternoon when the Cornhuskers received the commitment from 4-star prospect Omarion Miller. The receiver from Vivian, Louisiana, is the third wideout to commit to the Huskers for the class of 2023 and will join Jaidyn Doss and Barry Jackson in Lincoln next season. When looking deeper at the 2023 recruiting class, five of the 12 recruits are in-state, with eight of the twelve playing on the offensive side of the ball.  It was just one month ago that Miller de-committed from the LSU Tigers and reopened his commitment. He was initially recruited to LSU by current Husker’s receiver coach Mickey Joseph. Miller chose Nebraska over other power five programs such as LSU, Arkansas, and Miami.  GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW — Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List List of Greatest National Champions mistakenly says '95 Huskers aren't #1
AllSooners

Oklahoma Position Preview: Linebacker

After a decade at Clemson, Brent Venables’ defense is back in Norman. And while Oklahoma fans are no doubt stoked to see their new head coach’s attention to detail return to the Oklahoma defense, OU’s slate of linebackers will have a new standard to live up to.
Tampa Bay Times

Next steps revealed for USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

TAMPA — USF explained the next steps in its plan to build an on-campus football stadium Wednesday to a standing-room-only crowd of architecture and construction firms. Those firms have until Friday afternoon to submit formal, written questions about the 35,000-seat stadium the Bulls intend to build just north of the current football practice fields. Proposals are due on July 22.
