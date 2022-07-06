ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner’s coach: If this was LeBron James, he’d be home

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Brittney Griner’s coach lashed out at the star player’s ongoing incarceration in Russia.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Vanessa Nygaard, head coach of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, posited that Griner would be back in the US by now if she were NBA superstar LeBron James.

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” Nygaard asked. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”

Griner has been jailed in Russia since she was arrested at the airport in mid-February and accused of possessing cannabis vape cartridges. In May, the U.S. government determined that she is being wrongfully detained.

Monday, Griner wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to take action to secure the release of herself and other American prisoners in Russia.

“Please do all you can to bring us home,” Griner wrote. “I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un3Yl_0gVrfZbj00
Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard spoke on Brittney Griner’s incarceration in Russa: “If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4cRC_0gVrfZbj00
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

She continued with a reflection about Independence Day.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” she wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Asked about the letter on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre affirmed that Biden had read it and that Griner’s return is an important issue for the administration.

“The president did read the letter,” the press secretary said. “This is an issue that is a priority for this president. … We believe she is wrongfully detained. We believe she needs to come home.”

Comments / 6

Related
E! News

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Fears She’ll “Never” See the WNBA Star Again Amid Imprisonment

Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Fears She'll "Never" See Her Again. Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner is holding out hope for a reunion with the WNBA star. In a July 4 letter to President Joe Biden, the WNBA star said she was "terrified" she might remain imprisoned in Russia "forever." A heartbreaking statement for Cherelle especially, who called her wife the "strongest person" she knows.
BASKETBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Get Huge Update

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
CBS News

Brittney Griner set to appear in Russian court after Biden, Harris call

Supporters of Brittney Griner rallied at the Phoenix Mercury's arena Wednesday to push for the release of the WNBA star from a Russian prison. It comes as Griner is set to appear in a Russian court Thursday. CBS News senior white house and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the administration's efforts.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#American#Russian
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Honored To Be Playing In Same Jersey As Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers needed forwards to round out the guard-heavy rotation, and they might have found a gem in Juan Toscano-Anderson. The Lakers agreed to a one-year deal with Toscano-Anderson, who is coming off an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors. Although he played sparingly, Toscano-Anderson is a versatile forward who can play up or down a position, which should help on the defensive end.
Yardbarker

New HC Darvin Ham: Anthony Davis is 'biggest factor' for Lakers

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham understands how crucial Anthony Davis is to his team. Last season, Davis played in just 40 regular-season contests after appearing in only 36 in 2020-21. Compare that to the 62 games that he was featured in during L.A.’s title run in 2020 and you’ll begin to see why the Lakers struggled so badly last season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule

July 8 (UPI) -- Wimbledon 2022 finales, the Scottish Open golf tournament and a batch of NASCAR and Formula 1 auto races pack this weekend's sports schedule. Dozens of MLS and MLB regular-season games will also air from Friday through Sunday. Combat sports fans also can tune in for several boxing bouts and UFC fights.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy