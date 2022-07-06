ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets sign former Pacer Edmond Sumner after adding T.J. Warren

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Nets have clearly been perusing Indiana’s injury list. Brooklyn signed not one but two wings who missed all of last season for the Pacers.

They inked Edmond Sumner after having already added T.J. Warren earlier Tuesday morning .

“Journey not over,” Sumner tweeted Tuesday , with a prayer hands emoji. “will it be easy? Definitely not. But I’m ready for it all! Smile still bright,” adding a smiling emoji.

The signing of the 6-foot-6 Sumner was first reported by ESPN. It’s unclear if the contract is guaranteed, but it is obvious the Nets are concentrating on wings.

After Kevin Durant had called the NBA a wing’s league, everything the Nets have done this offseason has backed that up. They had already traded a first-round pick for Royce O’Neale , then inked Sumner and Warren within two hours of each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpCHy_0gVrfMNW00
Then-Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) dunks during a game against the Thunder in 2021.
AP

Journey not over 🙏🏾 will it be easy? Definitely not. But I’m ready for it all! Smile still bright 😁 https://t.co/0s3sszS6IY

— Edmond Sumner (@EdmondSumner) July 5, 2022

Durant’s trade request had ground the Nets and much of free agency to a halt, but now Brooklyn is filling out its role players in a way that could imply the team is preparing for Durant or Kyrie Irving or both to start the season with it.

Sumner had the best season of his young career in 2020-21, when he averaged 7.5 points in 14.1 minutes on 52.5/39.8/81.9 shooting splits. A torn left Achilles tendon cost him all of last season — but it didn’t stop him from briefly becoming a Net.

Or more accurately, becoming a line in their transaction history.

Brooklyn traded a 2025 second-round pick and the rights to draft stash bust Juan Pablo Vaulet for the injured Sumner in October 2021, part of their machinations to dump Sekou Doumbouya’s salary.

Sumner — who’s surgery was done by Nets foot specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley — has played just 108 games in an injury-riddled five years. He’s also had knee and shoulder surgeries as well.

But trainer Mike Robertson — who is the co-owner of Indianapolis-based IFAST and has worked with Sumner for years — praised the work he’s put in coming back from the Achilles tear.

“Excited for my guy Ed to get a fresh start in Brooklyn!!” Robertson tweeted . “Couldn’t be happier for you @EdmondSumner – few know the work you’ve put in to get here, now it’s time to show ’em what you can do!!!”

