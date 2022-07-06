Library issue causing delay in Great Bend’s audit report

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. The 4-Hers of Barton County and the Barton County Fair Association would like to invite all businesses to join them for the 31st Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast and Chamber Coffee starting at 7:30am on July 7th at the Expo Complex in Expo II. This annual event is an excellent way for businesses to meet 4-Hers, exhibitors and leaders who bring this annual event to life each year. It is also an excellent way for all of them to say thank you to the businesses in Barton County who support the fair. This year’s theme is, “Come Hear the Sounds of the Barton County Fair”. Look at exhibits, talk to the kids and maybe even win a prize. Save the date for some good food and fellowship as they celebrate Barton County.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO