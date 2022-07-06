ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Library issue causing delay in Great Bend’s audit report

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Great Bend anticipated receiving their financial audit presentation on June 6. Nearly a month later, and the city is still waiting to have their audit finalized because of a delay involving the Great Bend Public Library. City Administrator Kendal Francis said Tuesday night that the library...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (7/6)

NEW BUSINESS - COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, presented a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

17th & Harrison intersection in Great Bend closed

Hot temperatures has caused the intersection of 17th Street and Harrison Street in Great Bend to rise. The city will be closing the intersection until further notice due to safety concerns. Crews will begin working on the intersection at the beginning of next week. Please be attentive while travelling through the area.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (7/7)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. The 4-Hers of Barton County and the Barton County Fair Association would like to invite all businesses to join them for the 31st Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast and Chamber Coffee starting at 7:30am on July 7th at the Expo Complex in Expo II. This annual event is an excellent way for businesses to meet 4-Hers, exhibitors and leaders who bring this annual event to life each year. It is also an excellent way for all of them to say thank you to the businesses in Barton County who support the fair. This year’s theme is, “Come Hear the Sounds of the Barton County Fair”. Look at exhibits, talk to the kids and maybe even win a prize. Save the date for some good food and fellowship as they celebrate Barton County.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

Street improvements starting soon in Great Bend

The 2022 chip and seal with a fog coat project in Great Bend is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 7, circumstances pending. The areas to be affected by this project are select streets north of 24th Street between Williams and Washington, 17th Street Terrace area, south of Broadway Avenue between McKinley and Eisenhower, with the addition of the 1000 block of Walnut Street and the 800 to 1000 blocks of MacArthur Road.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Surgery areas at Great Bend Campus get upgrades

If you have been to The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus in the past few months, you may have noticed construction near the operating rooms and area where surgical implements and other medical tools are sterilized. Construction on the project is expected to be complete by late...
GREAT BEND, KS
mcpcity.com

Water Park to close on Mondays, effective July 11

McPHERSON — Due to an ongoing shortage of available staff — specifically a lack of lifeguards — the McPherson Water Park until further notice will be closed Mondays. Available staff is working excess hours, creating a high level of fatigue and burnout. This can lead to a decline in safety at the facility, the No. 1 priority at the McPherson Water Park.
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#City Council#Financial Audit
Great Bend Post

Reminder: Part of July 4 celebration is picking up trash

Fourth of July fireworks are fun. And now it's time for the cleanup. Great Bend's Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer reminds residents that all Independence Day trash needs to be disposed of in a timely manner. "We usually give them several days before we go looking around," Keffer said. "If...
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. stays busy with first severe weather of the year

So far there have been few breaks for area first responders in July. After a busy Fourth of July weekend, the Barton County Sheriff's Office spent the early evening hours of Wednesday scoping out severe weather as it moved across the county. "We were talking about that last week that...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Fire Dept. sees 400% increase in July 4 calls

While many residents were busy celebrating Independence Day Monday, the Great Bend Fire Department was extra busy putting out fires. After responding to just nine fire and EMS calls on July 4, 2021, the department responded to 38 total calls this Fourth of July. Brent Smith, deputy chief with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senator seeks dismissal of county health officers over COVID-19 vaccines for children

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen is calling for the top health officials in Reno County to resign or be fired for offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children. In a June email to the county health department, the Hutchinson Republican, one of the most vocal legislators speaking out against the safe and effective vaccines, urged county commissioners to remove Karla Nichols and Karen Hammersmith from their posts should they decline to step down. This comes as some officials in other states are trying to stop the administration of the recently approved shots for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Fair season is here

July is here that can mean just one thing – it is time for the Barton County Fair. When I started my Extension career in Barton County our fair was held in late July/early August. When we switched to a Fair that welcomed both 4-H and open exhibits, the schedule shifted to an earlier start date. It was an adjustment the first few years, but I would venture to say that now it would be hard to revert to a fair in late summer.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Holy Family School in Great Bend offers scholarships for new students

Families with students entering kindergarten through Grade 6 may qualify for scholarships to attend Holy Family School in Great Bend. These scholarships are provided through the Kansas Granting Organization. Qualified students must be new to Holy Family School attending grades K-6. They will also need to qualify as free or...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy