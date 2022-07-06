ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmaker resigns after conviction for COVID treatment fraud

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A legislator has resigned her seat after being convicted of falsely claiming she was giving patients stem cell treatments for COVID-19. Republican state Rep. Tricia Derges of Nixa, Missouri,...

ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

