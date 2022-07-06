ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

ABCNY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YfcW_0gVrevro00

NEW YORK CITY -- The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby's natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said.

The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby's said. It measures nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 (6.7 meters) feet long.

All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said.

Sotheby's presale estimate for the fossil is $5 million to $8 million.

International Business Times

76M-Year-Old T Rex Relative Dinosaur Fossil Skeleton Set To Be Auctioned Off For The First Time Ever

Sotheby's announced Tuesday that it will auction off a 76-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur skeleton that is nearly 10 feet in height and 22 feet in length. This "Gorgosaurus," who is a relative of a Tyrannosaurus rex, has an estimated presale price of around $5 million to $8 million. It will also be the first-ever of its type able to be owned. The other discovered Gorgosaurus fossils are kept in museums.
sciencealert.com

A Fossil Gorgosaurus Could Sell For $8 Million, And Scientists Are Not Happy

The full fossilized skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur that roamed 76 million years ago will be auctioned off on July 28, auction house Sotheby's announced Tuesday. At nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 feet (7 meters) long, the well-preserved specimen is a smaller cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex. It was discovered in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, in 2018. The auction house's presale estimate is that it will sell for US$5 million to $8 million, according to the The Associated Press.
ARTnews

$10 M. Worth of Antiquities Repatriated by Manhattan Authorities Fills New Museum in Italy

Click here to read the full article. Italy has established a new museum in Rome dedicated to showcasing more than 200 artifacts that are believed to have been stolen from cultural sites across the country and trafficked in the US. 211 of the artifacts, the majority of the 260 that make up the new museum’s rotating collection, were recovered during seizures led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, which estimates the value of the grouping of recovered artifacts to be worth around $10 million. The newly-minted institution, “Museum of Rescued Art,” is housed in the complex of the National Roman...
TheDailyBeast

Vicious New Dinosaur Discovered—Complete With Tiny Arms Like T. Rex

Researchers in Argentina have unearthed a stunning discovery: a new species of dinosaur, a giant predator with the teensy arms similar to the ones Tyrannosaurus rex is famous for. A remarkably complete fossil of the dinosaur was found in the northern Patagonia region, with paleontologists estimating that it weighed more than four tons and stretched 11 meters from nose to tail, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology. The previously unknown species has been named Meraxes giga, after one of George R.R. Martin’s dragons in the Song of Ice and Fire series. Meraxes lived 90 million years ago during the Cretaceous period and had “no direct relation” to T. rex, which began walking the planet 20 million years later. Like T. rex, scientists are stumped as to the purpose of Meraxes’ arms, given that the huge carnivores more likely used their big heads to kill their prey. But its nearly complete forelimb was strangely muscular, according to Juan Canale, the lead author of the paper. To Gizmodo, he quipped: “The function of those tiny arms is very, very difficult to know. We need a time machine.”
Smithonian

Archaeologists Begin First-Ever Excavation of Tomb Linked to King Arthur

According to popular lore, Arthur’s Stone, a roughly 5,000-year-old tomb in the West Midlands of England, boasts ties to King Arthur, the mythical leader of Camelot. One legend holds that Arthur found a pebble in his shoe while marching to battle and threw it aside, at which point it grew in size out of “pride [at] having been touched by [him],” per Atlas Obscura. Another story suggests that Arthur clashed with a giant whose elbows left massive impressions in the earth when he fell in battle.
CNN

New dinosaur species discovered that had tiny arms like T. rex

(CNN) — Paleontologists in Argentina have discovered a new species of dinosaur, with disproportionately short arms like those of Tyrannosaurus rex. A fossil of Meraxes gigas, as the new dinosaur has been called, was found in what is now the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, revealing that the creature was 11 meters (36 feet) long and weighed more than four tons, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday.
ARTnews

Victoria & Albert Museum Returns Marble Head Taken from Turkish Sarcophagus Over a Century Ago

Click here to read the full article. London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will return to Turkey a marble head of the Greek deity Eros that was separated from a sarcophagus dating to the 3rd century CE. The move resolves a struggle of nearly a century to restitute the object. The V&A described the artifact’s return as “a cultural partnership” with the Turkish government agency overseeing culture and tourism.  The loan agreement, which is set to last for a period of six years, acknowledges shared ownership between the Turkish government and the U.K. museum, which is state-run. The Eros fragment was taken in...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
ABCNY

