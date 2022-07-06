ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duffer brothers say they 'don't expect' the episodes in 'Stranger Things' season 5 to be as long as in season 4 — except for the series finale

By Palmer Haasch
 2 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in "Stranger Things." Netflix
  • The Duffer brothers said that season five of "Stranger Things" likely wouldn't be as long as season four.
  • The cocreators said that the show's final season wouldn't need to "ramp up" as much as season four.
  • Still, they said that the series finale would likely be as long as season four's over two-hour finale.

