The Duffer brothers say they 'don't expect' the episodes in 'Stranger Things' season 5 to be as long as in season 4 — except for the series finale

Hot off a major summer debut for its latest season, Stranger Things has broken multiple records, even causing Netflix to crash for Volume 2. Millie Bobby Brown has been a staple in the show, playing Eleven in the fantasy series created by the Duffer Brothers. In a recent video interview with The Wrap, Brown sat down with her co-star Noah Schnapp who plays Will Byers on the show and discussed what they hope their characters’ journey will be in the fifth and final season. Brown and Schnapp both agreed that the Duffer Brothers “need too kill” some of the characters. Brown said, “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”

