Electric pedicabs legal in San Diego

By Aaron Dickens
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a lot less peddling when your pedicab is electric.

"It is really convenient for the passengers. They go faster from the places, from spot to spot. They really enjoy the ride right now because they don't see you struggling," says Michal Wawrzynski, owner of Pedicab Limo.

Wawrzynski says it was a real struggle to transport five people at a time just with his legs.

But now he added an electric component to many of his pedicabs after a new state law that allows it went into effect a few months ago. Wawrzynski says the new rule comes just in time because during the pandemic he had zero drivers.

With everything opening up Jonathan Freeman an advocate for pedestrian safety says electric pedicabs can be a problem.

"They are being driven beyond the legal limit. They are being driven in a dangerous manner for thrills," says Freeman of Safe Walkways.

Freeman is working on a proposal he plans to present to the city. It includes putting on a number on each pedicab to identify the driver similar to Uber. Also, an app where people can file complaints.

"Those reports should go to the city and the owners," says Freeman.

Wawrzynski says he obeys all the city laws and keeps on top of his drivers.

"I always tell my drivers, they have to go slow with the public. They cannot over speed on the harbor," he adds.

Wawrzynski says his company now has fifteen drivers and is at fifty percent capacity. That's better than zero. He is hopeful business will continue to increase this summer.

