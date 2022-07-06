ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Aquarium Announce 16-Show European Tour

By Hill Douglas
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Joshua Black Wilkins

American Aquarium is one of the hardest touring bands out there.

These road dogs have relentlessly toured the country this year promoting their latest album Chicamacomico.

One of the top albums of 2022 thus far, Chicamacomico showcases Barham’s spectacular lyricism as he introspectively draws on his own experiences with helplessness and hope. Out of the band’s nine studio albums, it is truly some of their best work.

Now, in an effort to continue promoting the new album, AA has announced plans to bring their high energy show to fans across the pond in February 2023.

Several European tours have been planned over the last few years, but primarily due to COVID-19, none have come to fruition. Barring some unforeseen setback, the North Carolina alt-country outfit will finally make it happen with 16 European shows in 17 days this coming February.

Frontman BJ Barham took to Instagram today to announce the news.

“Fourth times a charm. After three years of concerns and three canceled tours, we are happy to announce that we are finally heading back across the pond in February for a European tour in support of our new album CHICAMACOMICO (and technically LAMENTATIONS).

Grab a ticket, round up some friends and make plans to come see us when we roll through your town. Can’t wait to see all of our friends in France, Belgium, England, Scotland, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway!”

For anybody who lives near these cities or plans to be traveling there around this time, you better make plans to catch an American Aquarium show. I’ve been to three so far, and they just get better and better each time.

There are also dozens of stateside shows slated for the rest of 2022 as AA has tons of festival and headlining gigs left to play, as well as some slots opening up for longtime touring friends the Turnpike Troubadours.

Bottom line, everyone needs to go see American Aquarium the next chance they get.

Here are a couple of my favorite tunes off of Chicamacomico.

“Waking Up the Echoes”

“Wildfire”

