Thousands of Californians in limbo as eviction protections end

By Manuela Tobias, CalMatters
 2 days ago
Eviction protections for thousands of California households still waiting in line for payments from the state’s multi-billion dollar rent relief program expired Thursday. Since September 2020, the Legislature has passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed four laws shielding tenants who were unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 from eviction....

Good Ole Mrs Wilson
2d ago

You knew this was coming, you should have prepared. A lack of planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part.

Mark Fincher
2d ago

This was all brought on by the lock downs. Terrible progressive policies that stem from a push for a one world government. Laugh at me all you want. "You will own NOTHING and be happy"Klaus ScwabakaHitler on steroids

DRAGON TIGER
2d ago

Ya all should've gone back to work when there were plenty of places looking for workers. Easy to be complacent when they keep pumping you up. Now the money well is running dry.

PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
precinctreporter.com

Renter Homelessness, Providers Brace for Worst

Renter protections ended last Thursday in California, leaving community advocates worried that if it’s not already on the radar of local leadership, it will be soon. Felicia Jones with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement is bracing for the inevitable fallout of the end of the eviction moratorium with countless thousands of renters in the lurch of pending evictions in California.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kjzz.org

California bans state-funded travel to Arizona over 'discriminatory' legislation

California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
ARIZONA STATE
Jake Wells

New inflation relief package would give you hundreds of dollars

man counting money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for residents in California. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.6% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California inflation relief refund: Here's who's eligible for payment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Californians may start seeing refunds from the state as part of a plan to offer some measure of relief from inflation. California residents who filed their 2020 taxes are eligible to receive a one-time payment of up to $1,050 as part of the state's inflation relief package. As many as 23 million will receive some payout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

California DOJ Gun Data Leak Exposes Judge, Prosecutor Info

(TNS) — The leak of personal data of hundreds of thousands of state residents who had applied for a concealed weapons permit in California over the past decade last week touched off a firestorm of outrage. Second Amendment advocacy groups and individual permit holders were angered when state Attorney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Corona Man Charged in $2 Million COVID Relief Unemployment Scam

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 29-year-old Corona man accused of orchestrating a. scheme to steal more than $2 million in unemployment benefits intended for. those left jobless during the coronavirus pandemic was arrested today on a 14- count federal indictment. Robert Campbell Jr. was slated to make his initial appearance.
CORONA, CA
