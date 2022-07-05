ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Column: Padres' offensive woes show Fernando Tatis Jr. return has become critical

By Bryce Miller
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itlnE_0gVreIsp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45J35k_0gVreIsp00
The return of Fernando Tatis Jr., shown Monday at Petco Park, could be the offensive spark the Padres too often have lacked in 2022. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from wrist surgery, he better be something special. He better be an offensive savior, a run-producing fuse and lineup complicator who pretzels opposing pitchers.

If not? Well, that becomes a far more alarming question for the Padres than anyone predicted at the start of 2022.

The offense found new ways to vex and perplex Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to the sub-.500 Mariners at Petco Park. The offensive slog fueling five losses in six games and eight in the last 10, raises the stakes related to Tatis.

“We’ve been looking forward to that for a while, but we know that that’s not going to come until he gets cleared and he can start playing again,” manager Bob Melvin said. “But it wasn’t until this last stretch that it has felt like this. Teams go through stretches like this over the course of the season.

“Doesn’t mean it feels good. But you have to keep working and doing the right things and playing sound baseball and, at some point, that fog lifts and the sun comes through and hopefully the floodgates open for us.”

Increasingly, it seems like it might need to be Tatis with his hands on the gate control.

Trade deadline pending, all the flailing at the plate this season places pressure firmly on the shoulders of Tatis — at least one of which is healthy, we think — when he marches into the lineup at some point this month or early next.

Then again, Tatis exerted unnecessary pressure on the Padres because of an offseason motorcycle accident that raised questions related to maturity and choices about when and how to deal with it during the lockout.

Reminders of what’s missing with the reigning NL home-run leader sidelined arrive near daily with this bunch and Tuesday was no exception.

The Padres began the second inning with singles from Luke Voit, Eric Hosmer and Nomar Mazara. That somehow led to no runs after a grounder off the bat of Austin Nola forced Voit at home, Trent Grisham’s shallow fly to left failed to bring in Hosmer and CJ Abrams' hard fly to center was caught, transformed promise to punchless.

Crooked numbers? Right now, the Padres would go for a number of any kind most times.

“We’ve got to capitalize on those moments,” left fielder Jurickson Profar said. “That’s how you kill the other team right there. We’ve got to get better at that … (Getting back Tatis), that’s very obvious. We’ve proved we can win without him, but right now we’re not doing the little things.

“We’ve got to get on those things until he comes back. We know what he can do.”

This team has not proved it can consistently address the offensive mess without the type of spark Tatis can provide.

This has become a power outage with painful staying power. The Padres stand No. 26 in at-bats per home run at 41.24. They rank in the same spot for slugging percentage, ahead of the who’s who of the Royals, Pirates, Tigers and A’s. They’re 20 th in on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

How did the Padres and Mariners fare with runners in scoring position? Seattle converted half of its six chances Tuesday, while the team supposedly benefitting by the creature comforts of home ended 1-for-11 and a putrid 1-for-17 in the two-game series.

Only Manny Machado is capable of consistently providing power (and he hasn't homered since the night before his ankle injury more than two weeks ago). Without Tatis, the offense has become Manny and the … Need Some Miracles.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth summed up the sense of Tatis-related things.

“Obviously, Tati brings what Tati brings, and it’s unlike anybody else,” he said.

The overarching concern is whether Tatis can be, well Tatis. There’s no guarantee he’ll come back and simply pick up where he generally leaves off. Sluggers and wrists are uneasy dance partners.

There’s also going to be the expected rust of being shelved since last season, the lack of spring training and the increased demands of jumping into the second half of a season with the clock ticking.

Then, there’s the shoulder that bedeviled Tatis in 2021.

One thing that seems certain, though: This team needs the promise of Tatis’ bat in the worst way.

“He’s a dynamic player and does a lot of things to help us win,” Nola said. “He’s one of the best in the game all around, offensively, defensively, on the bases. He’s a heckuva spark.”

There’s that word again.

The Padres have failed to eclipse two runs in five of the last six games. If not for a four-run ninth inning Sunday against the Dodgers to flip the script during a shutout, the run would amount to a six-pack of offensive sleepwalking.

And no, the Mariners — 8-2 winners Monday — did not trot out Randy Johnson or Felix Hernandez in their primes.

The Padres have gotten phenomenal starting pitching nearly the entire season and, minus some recent and sloppy hiccups, solid defense. The villain, far more days than not, lives in the batter’s box — a place where Tatis thrives.

The longer this continues, the more it amplifies the need for his return, megaphone loud. Can Fernando be Fernando? Can he be Fernando quickly enough and often enough to change things offensively in a big way?

Right now, that looms as the most important question of the season.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting Tuesday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. The Padres are giving Kim a breather in the matinee following 17 straight starts. C.J. Abrams, who was held out of the past three lineups, is taking over at shortstop and hitting ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Looks To Remain Undefeated

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season after previously sweeping a three-game series at Wrigley Field in early May. Tony Gonsolin makes his 16th start of the season and looks to remain undefeated this season as he continues to make his case as one of the National League’s best pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Nomar Mazara
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the 2022 trade deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to be active at the trade deadline, looking to build the best possible roster ahead of their push for a World Series. Anything less than their 28th championship will be a disappointment in the Bronx, so bolstering the roster at the deadline would be a wise move for Brian […] The post 3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the 2022 trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis
theScore

Longtime Dodgers scout Brito dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Will Smith Gets Day Off As L.A. Goes For Sweep

After taking the first two games of the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers can complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies with another win on Wednesday. Mitch White makes his seventh start and 12th overall appearance of the season. He originally was slated to pitch on Tuesday, but the Dodgers opted to start Ryan Pepiot instead.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy