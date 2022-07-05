ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Step By Step Inc. announces reorganization

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zHFe_0gVreG7N00
Corey

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

On behalf of the board of directors, Lesley Corey, chief operating officer of Step By Step Inc., announced the reorganization of the nonprofit human service agency, effective in April.

Step By Step realigned its initial organizational structure and transitioned from a regional model approach to an improved service delivery model. Through the realignment the agency aims to enhance, develop and expand the quality of its current services across the Commonwealth, while also creating new career opportunities.

The agency recently raised the starting hourly rate of its direct care workforce from $12 to $16, becoming one of the highest paying providers in Pennsylvania.

“We are committed to ensuring quality of care and services to our consumers and to being a provider of choice for our staff,” Corey said. “We believe this transition will align Step By Step with the Commonwealth and will allow us to continue to be market leaders of quality and innovative services by having our expert leadership deployed statewide.”

With the restructure, Step By Step also announced the revised streamline of the agency’s leadership team:

• Janet Romero, statewide Mental Health VP of Operations.

• Meg Lukaszewski, statewide Children’s VP of Operations.

• Denise Cavenaugh, ID/A Western VP of Operations.

• Justin Hymon, statewide Sr. VP Of Operations.

Step By Step, Inc., is a private, non-profit corporation devoted to the provision of community support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, mental health diagnoses, autism and physical disabilities.

Established in 1977, the agency provides services to over 2,000 individuals across Pennsylvania. For more information, visit: StepByStepUSA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Your View: Change order illustrative of issues at new high school

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A construction change order for Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s football stadium, adding $98,000 to the previous $8.5 million cost and then $4.3 million for other fields is illustrative of priorities and fiscal inefficiencies. They also will renovate or demolish/construct a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Editorial: Diamonds to work on needed road projects

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to the work on needed road projects reported this week: Luzerne County is nearing completion of an LED Light conversion on the North Cross Valley Expressway that is making the night scene brighter and saving money. PennDOT began an extensive project on Route 309 near the Blackman Plaza to ease traffic problems. And PennDOT is seeking public comment on plans regarding a State Route 309 bridge replacement in Dallas Township. Here’s hoping this is just a small start to addressing the many infrastructure shortcomings throughout the county.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Times Leader

COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

HARRISBURG — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, has made a campaign staple out of the allegation that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy of readmitting COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes caused thousands of deaths — a baseless claim for which no investigator or researcher has provided any evidence.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Wren Kitchens opens retail store in WB Township

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — U.K.-based kitchen designer, manufacturer, and retailer Wren Kitchens, just opened its fifth U.S. store, in the former Babies ‘R’ Us location in the 3300 Wilkes-Barre Boulevard Plaza. The 30,624-square-foot space features 65 kitchens on display — all fully customizable — as well as a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Mental Health#Physical Disabilities#Step By Step Inc#Commonwealth#Operations#Id
Times Leader

Sanguedolce releases Operation Trigger Lock statistics

WILKES-BARRE — District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s office released the outcomes of Operation Trigger Lock, which commenced last month on June 10. According to a release, the operation was based in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, but conducted county-wide via municipal authorities, Pennsylvania State Police and county detectives. The combined county...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Your view: Thanks for leaving the guns at home on the Fourth

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was a great July 4th. The sun was shining. Kirby Park was alive with activity. I watched teenage couples holding hands while walking the midway. I watched as boyfriends tried to win stuffed animals for their girlfriends and visa versa. I watched as the community gathered, young and old, black and brown, yellow and white to celebrate the birth of our liberty and freedom.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy