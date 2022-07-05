Step By Step Inc. announces reorganization

Corey

On behalf of the board of directors, Lesley Corey, chief operating officer of Step By Step Inc., announced the reorganization of the nonprofit human service agency, effective in April.

Step By Step realigned its initial organizational structure and transitioned from a regional model approach to an improved service delivery model. Through the realignment the agency aims to enhance, develop and expand the quality of its current services across the Commonwealth, while also creating new career opportunities.

The agency recently raised the starting hourly rate of its direct care workforce from $12 to $16, becoming one of the highest paying providers in Pennsylvania.

“We are committed to ensuring quality of care and services to our consumers and to being a provider of choice for our staff,” Corey said. “We believe this transition will align Step By Step with the Commonwealth and will allow us to continue to be market leaders of quality and innovative services by having our expert leadership deployed statewide.”

With the restructure, Step By Step also announced the revised streamline of the agency’s leadership team:

• Janet Romero, statewide Mental Health VP of Operations.

• Meg Lukaszewski, statewide Children’s VP of Operations.

• Denise Cavenaugh, ID/A Western VP of Operations.

• Justin Hymon, statewide Sr. VP Of Operations.

Step By Step, Inc., is a private, non-profit corporation devoted to the provision of community support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, mental health diagnoses, autism and physical disabilities.

Established in 1977, the agency provides services to over 2,000 individuals across Pennsylvania. For more information, visit: StepByStepUSA.com.