ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Hobbs woman arrested after stealing vehicle with 2 children inside, police say

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTcMo_0gVrdcNS00
Regina Castillo, Photo from Hobbs Police Deaprtment

HOBBS, New Mexico – On Monday Regina Castillo was arrested in Hobbs after stealing a vehicle with two children inside, according to police.

According to Hobbs PD, the victim of the stolen vehicle said she parked her car in front of a store at 3709 North Dal Paso Street and went inside.

When the victim returned, Castillo pushed her out of the way and entered the vehicle, police said.

Hobbs PD said officers pursued the vehicle immediately after locating it at the intersection of Del Paso Street and Bender Boulevard.

Castillo abandoned the 6-year-old at a nearby intersection before the pursuit began, according to Hobbs PD.

During the chase, Castillo left the vehicle ran on foot. Police were able to locate Castillo behind a pickup in a nearby neighborhood and arrest her. She was taken to Hobbs City Jail.

After being treated by EMS, the children were safely reunited with their mother, Hobbs PD said.

Castillo’s arraignment court hearing was set for Tuesday.

Castillo already had active warrants for failure to appear on the charges such as concealing identity and shoplifting.

Comments / 0

Related
Hobbs News-Sun

$140K of stolen property recovered

Two people from Eunice were arrested, and a warrant was issued for a Serafina woman after more than $140,000 worth of tools, equipment, and motor vehicles from various locations went missing and after investigations by the Eunice Police Department and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Corbell, 31, of...
LEA COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

‘It’s still not real to me’: Andrews mother grieves daughter, victim of domestic violence

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). TTY: 1-800-787-3224. You can also text ‘START’ to 88788. You can visit their website at thehotline.org. The hotline is free, confidential, and open 24/7. The Crisis Center of West Texas Hotline is 1-866-627-4747. You can visit their website at ccwtx.org. Crisis Center of West Texas’ shelter, Louise Wood Angel […]
ANDREWS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy