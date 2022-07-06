ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney and Givenchy’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ Collection Is for Fashion-Loving People and Pups Alike

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Givenchy
Calling Cruella: Disney’s latest collection with Givenchy has arrived. The French fashion house and the House of the Mouse have debuted a new capsule inspired by the original 101 Dalmatians film, marking the second limited-edition release from the two brands’ ongoing collaboration.

Priced from $230 to $5,320, the collection comprises women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and pet goods starring Perdita, Pongo and their 98 playful pups. (Yes, four-pawed luxury lovers are having quite the fashion moment.) Givenchy’s iconic 4G motif gets the spotted treatment in embroidered wool cardigans, distressed denim jackets and slim-fit jeans, logo sweaters, jogger pants, leather carryalls, sneakers, printed cotton jersey basics, reversible bucket hats, baseball caps and more. Statement pieces such as printed leather varsity jackets, cropped embroidered bombers, baby pink wool and mohair blazers and pants and the Medium G Tote round out the second collab.

There are also separable enamel and silver-finish brass heart necklaces and rings (to share with your best friend), leather dog collars, leashes with waste bag holders, wallets, card holders, metal flasks and other accoutrements for humans and pets.

In the spirit of the movie’s cartoon canines, Givenchy and Walt Disney Animation Studios dreamed up an animated short film that sees the 101 dalmatians embark on an adventure in the City of Lights. Creative director Matthew M. Williams, Kate Moss and Cruella De Vil also star in the video, which was overseen by renowned Disney animator Eric Goldberg.

In a statement, Goldberg explains: “To have the opportunity to tell a story and create new animation with the characters from 101 Dalmatians, through the imaginative and playful lens of the House of Givenchy, was an absolute dream. It was a true light to collaborate with such talented creators to bring these beloved characters back to life in such a unique way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTgc3_0gVrdSV400
Courtesy of Givenchy

This isn’t the first time that the luxury label has teamed with Disney. In 2013 under then-creative director Ricardo Tisci, Givenchy dropped a Bambi-inspired collection (you can still find it at online resale sites including Fashionphile, Grailed and Tradesy.) that was re-released in spring 2017.

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians was based on Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel, The Hundred and One Dalmatians, which was released just four years after Hubert de Givenchy debuted his eponymous luxury house. The entertainment giant released a live-action film in 1996, followed by the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. And the studio’s comedy reboot starring Emma Stone as the fashion designer villain, Cruella, also sparked fashion collaborations with Louis Vuitton (the brand’s Capucines handbag was seen in the film), De Beers (worn by Emma Thompson as couture designer Baroness von Hellman), Rag & Bone, Comme Des Garçons, BaubleBar and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDX1t_0gVrdSV400
Courtesy of Givenchy

Shop the full collection online at Givenchy and MyTheresa, watch the 23-second animated video at the luxury brand’s website here and see some of our top picks from the second Disney x Givenchy drop below.

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Cotton Jersey Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxIJN_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy Cotton Jersey Shirt $655

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians City Sport Printed Leather Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2m3x_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy City Sport Printed Leather Sneakers $695

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Cut Out Small Leather Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCTwW_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy Cut Out Small Leather Shoulder Bag $1,725

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Pink Dog Collar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inaiL_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy Pink Dog Collar $420

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Logo Cotton Jersey Hoodie

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Logo Cotton Jersey Hoodie $1,190

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Medium G Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UQ0F_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Medium G Tote $1,390

Disney x Givenchy G-Essentials 101 Dalmatians Camera Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3yrG_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy G-Essentials 101 Dalmatians Camera Bag $1,270

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Slide Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X19OV_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Slide Sandals $350

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Separable Two-Tone Double Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKqcT_0gVrdSV400

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Separable Two-Tone Double Necklace $720

