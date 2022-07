After Nebraskaland Days’ success, ‘thanks’ seems inadequate. Thanks is a word that gets slung around a lot these days. Sometimes not very sincerely. In fact, my phone will auto-populate that word as a reply to some text messages I get, as if an appropriate way to simply terminate a conversation. So the word comes up short for me as I’ve reflected on this past month’s festivities.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO